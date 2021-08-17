Cybernet : Results of Operations for the First Half of FY2021

Net sales were +5.4% year on year, to 12,507 million yen.
Operating income was 2,238 million yen (+10.2% year on year), Ordinary income was 2,227million yen (+10.7% year on year), and Profit attributable to owners of parent was 1,426 million yen (+6.2% year on year).
Million yen
20/12 1H
21/12 1H
YoY
YoY
21/12E
Change
Change
Progress
Results
Results
Amount
%
Projection
rate
Net sales
11,871
12,507
＋635
+5.4%
22,056
56.7%
Operating income
2,031
2,238
＋207
+10.2%
2,472
90.6%
Operating income margin
17.1%
17.9%
＋0.8pt
11.2%
Ordinary income
2,011
2,227
＋216
+10.7%
2,462
90.5%
Ordinary income margin
16.9%
17.8%
＋0.9pt
11.2%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,343
1,426
＋82
+6.2%
1,536
92.8%
Profit attributable to owners of parent margin
11.3%
11.4%
＋0.1pt
7.0%
(Note) The above projection are revised projection announced on June 25, 2021.
