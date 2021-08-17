Cybernet : Results of Operations for the First Half of FY2021

[Consolidated] Business Summary

Net sales were +5.4% year on year, to 12,507 million yen.

Operating income was 2,238 million yen (+10.2% year on year), Ordinary income was 2,227million yen (+10.7% year on year), and Profit attributable to owners of parent was 1,426 million yen (+6.2% year on year).

Million yen 20/12 1H 21/12 1H YoY YoY 21/12E Change Change Progress Results Results Amount % Projection rate Net sales 11,871 12,507 ＋635 +5.4% 22,056 56.7% Operating income 2,031 2,238 ＋207 +10.2% 2,472 90.6% Operating income margin 17.1% 17.9% ＋0.8pt 11.2% Ordinary income 2,011 2,227 ＋216 +10.7% 2,462 90.5% Ordinary income margin 16.9% 17.8% ＋0.9pt 11.2% Profit attributable to owners of parent 1,343 1,426 ＋82 +6.2% 1,536 92.8% Profit attributable to owners of parent margin 11.3% 11.4% ＋0.1pt 7.0%

(Note) The above projection are revised projection announced on June 25, 2021.