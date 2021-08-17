Log in
    4312   JP3311570000

CYBERNET SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

(4312)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cybernet : Results of Operations for the First Half of FY2021

08/17/2021 | 04:13am EDT
(Delayed)

Results of Operations for the First Half of FY2021

4 August, 2021

CYBERNET SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

Contents

  • Business Summary of Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

[Consolidated] Business Summary

4

[Consolidated] Changes in Operating Income (YoY comparison)

5

[Consolidated] Balance Sheet

6

[Consolidated] Cash Flow Statement

7

[Consolidated] Quarterly Net sales

8

[Consolidated] Overview of Results by Segment

9

[Consolidated] Composition of Net sales

10

[Consolidated] Net sales by sales form

11

[Consolidated] Net sales by region

13

Our Initiatives in second quarter under COVID-19 pandemic

19

Our main efforts against COVID-19

20

Projection for FY2021

[Consolidated] Projection for FY2021

22

[Consolidated] Dividend Estimate for FY2021

23

Our main efforts against Medium-term Business Plan

References

© 2021 CYBERNET SYSTEMS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

2

Business Summary of Financial Results

for the First Half of the Fiscal Year

Ending December 31, 2021

[Consolidated] Business Summary

Net sales were +5.4% year on year, to 12,507 million yen.

Operating income was 2,238 million yen (+10.2% year on year), Ordinary income was 2,227million yen (+10.7% year on year), and Profit attributable to owners of parent was 1,426 million yen (+6.2% year on year).

Million yen

20/12 1H

21/12 1H

YoY

YoY

21/12E

Change

Change

Progress

Results

Results

Amount

%

Projection

rate

Net sales

11,871

12,507

635

+5.4%

22,056

56.7%

Operating income

2,031

2,238

207

+10.2%

2,472

90.6%

Operating income margin

17.1%

17.9%

0.8pt

11.2%

Ordinary income

2,011

2,227

216

+10.7%

2,462

90.5%

Ordinary income margin

16.9%

17.8%

0.9pt

11.2%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,343

1,426

82

+6.2%

1,536

92.8%

Profit attributable to owners of parent margin

11.3%

11.4%

0.1pt

7.0%

(Note) The above projection are revised projection announced on June 25, 2021.

© 2021 CYBERNET SYSTEMS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

4

[Consolidated] Changes in Operating Income (YoY comparison)

Million yen

Operating income margin 17.1%

2,031

20/12 1H

Results

+635

in Increase

sales Net

(258)

Operating income

Cost in Increase sales of

(169)

margin 17.9%

Selling,in Increase and general expensesadministrative

2,238

21/12 1H

Results

Main Causes of Year-on-Year Changes

Item

Cause of Change

Net sales

Increase due to increase in sales of Asia.

Cost of sale

Decrease due to increase in cost of sale by increasing in net sales.

Selling, general and

Decrease due to increase in personnel expenses, etc.

administrative expenses

© 2021 CYBERNET SYSTEMS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cybernet Systems Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CYBERNET SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
06/29CYBERNET SYSTEMS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/26CYBERNET : New Turnkey Solutions from Maplesoft Provide Full-Service Virtual Com..
PU
03/17CYBERNET : New Maple Flow product from Maplesoft provides a flexible mathematics..
PU
03/12Cybernet Systems Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year..
CI
03/12Cybernet Systems Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
03/12Cybernet Systems Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Year Ended December 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 665 M 198 M 198 M
Net income 2020 1 561 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net cash 2020 10 418 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 2,64%
Capitalization 21 409 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 622
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart CYBERNET SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cybernet Systems Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBERNET SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Reiko Yasue President & Representative Director
Satoru Kimoto Director & Head-General Administration
Hajimu Kishi Independent Outside Director
Makoto Ohnishi Independent Outside Director
Arnie Cheng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBERNET SYSTEMS CO., LTD.-27.50%196
ADOBE INC.27.36%303 614
AUTODESK, INC.8.99%73 216
TWILIO INC.2.40%64 649
WORKDAY INC.-2.93%58 489
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.55%50 684