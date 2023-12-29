Cybernet Systems Co., Ltd.(TSE:4312) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Cybernet Systems Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of technical solution services. The Company operates in two business segments. The Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Solution Service segment is engaged in the provision of CAE software for the fields of structural analysis, acoustic analysis, model-based development, optimum design support, tolerance management, optical design, optical assessment, optical measurement, electronic circuit analysis and others, as well as the provision of technical services and user support services. The Information Technology (IT) Solution Service segment is engaged in the provision of IT software and IT services such as endpoint security software, cloud services, IT asset management and IT infrastructure services, visualization services and big data utilization services.

Sector Software