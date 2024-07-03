1st vendor of

Cyber Security listed on the Italian Stock Exchange

«Gartner Market Guide for

MDR Services»

WE ARE

Over 200

Over 700

Highly qualified

Mid Size customers

resources

Enterprise

CYBEROO

Proprietary

is CERT

and certified

technologies

5 locations in EMEA

GDPR

Compliant

2

EXCELLENCE SINCE IPO'S FIRST DAY

On the 7th of October 2019 CYBEROO has been listed on the

Euronext Growth Milan (ex AIM Italia) of Italian Stock

Exchange with the biggest oversubscription since 2009!

IPO Market Cap

Order record

Final order

Stock trade on 1st

€ 27 mln

€ 40 mln

collection

day of listing:

€ 7 mln

over € 6 mln

3

SHAREHOLDERS AND BOARD

Fabio Leonardi

Davide Cignatta

Massimo Bonifati

Veronica Leonardi

4%

Market *

36,89%

5,83%

*

**

SEDOC Digital Group offers consultancy, services and products in the Information Technology industry.

  • 50 years of experience
  • Over 150 resources
  • Over 1.500 clients
  • Over 30.000 managed devices
  • Ranked #1 Technology Company in Italy

***

52,81%

100%

100%

100%

MFD

100%

100%

Scope of

Consolidation

CEO

CMO & Executive

Fabio Leonardi

Non-executive

Director

Chairman

Veronica Leonardi

Massimo Bonifati

Independent

Executive Director

Director

Renzo Bartoli

Davide Cignatta

Independent

Cyberoo

Non-executive

Director

Alessandro Viotto

B.o.D.

Director

Riccardo Leonardi

* SEDOC is owned 65% by Fabio Leonardi, 15% by Massimo Bonifati, 20% by Davide Cignatta

4 ** Cyberoo Globl is entirely owned by Sedoc Digital Group S.r.l.

  • CYBEROO holds 0.47% treasury shares

COMPANY

TIMELINE

BUSINESS

Print Management: New services for the management and monitoring

Start up: of printers in partnership

The business as with HP device suppliers

launches

MSP e Cyber Security:

After the «Faxploit» cyberattack, the Managed Service

Provider and later Cybersecurity activities begins, expanding the offer to management, monitoring and protection of the client's whole IT infrastructure

New solutions e IPO: Market release of new cybersecurity solutions and MSP and IPO on the AIM market Italy

The multifunctional printer

becomes a tool that can

attack devices connected to the same local network and executes malicious code

New Innovation

2019

Future Trends

20XX

New Markets/Clients

Industry 4.0

Automotive

Home Automation

Robotics

Cyber

Company reorganization:

Change of the company name to Cyberoo S.p.A. and acquisition of

Security

Faxploit

2017

the shareholdings in Cyberoo51 S.r.l. (ex Life Your Brand S.r.l. -

today CYBEROO51 S.r.l.- (December 20.2018 by SEDOC) and MFD

MSP

Attacks

Printing

International S.r.l. (February 22.2019 by Fabio Leonardi, Massimo

(Managed Service Provider)

2017

Management

2015

Bonifati and Davide Cignatta).The latter, in turn, owns the entire

Device

share capital of DFM Virtual Service LLC (based in Ukraine)

2011

2008

6

CYBEROO LAB

Ukraine is a technological center with a high potential and great availability of human resources, with first-classtechnical skills in the cybersecurity field.

In 2016 the classification of the best IT developers was compiled, and in the cybersecurity sector this was the rank.

454

238 234 168 148 140 130 114 105 100

Number of computer engineers (k) graduates per year

1

Ukraine

2

China

3

Switzerland

4

Czech Republic

5

Colombia

7

I-SOC AMONG EUROPE

AND ONE TOP-CLASS SERVER FARM

Datacenter STACK Infrastructure

Milan

35+Cyber Security Specialist 3° L-IR & PM, SAM & Dev

Reggio Emilia

50+Cyber Security Specialist 1° L & Dev

Ternopil

15+Cyber Security Specialist 2° L

Warsaw

Warsaw

Ternopil

Milan

Piacenza

Reggio Emilia

8

SERVICES

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

«The information security market will grow at an annual rate of 11.2% until 2025, reaching a global value of about $233 billion.»

«By 2025, 60% of all organizations (vs. the current 30%) will make active use of the threat disruption and containment functions provided directly by their MDR providers.»

GARTNER

10 Notes: "Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services", published 14 February

2023 by Analyst(s): Pete Shoard, Al Price, Mitchell Schneider, Craig Lawson, Andrew Davies.

