Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CyberOptics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYBE   US2325171021

CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION

(CYBE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
53.30 USD   +0.06%
05:12pCYBEROPTICS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of CyberOptics Corporation - CYBE
BU
08/17CyberOptics to Deliver Technical Presentation at the Heterogeneous Integration Summit by SEMICON Taiwan
AQ
08/15CyberOptics to Deliver Technical Presentation at the Heterogeneous Integration Summit by SEMICON Taiwan
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CYBEROPTICS INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of CyberOptics Corporation - CYBE

09/07/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of CyberOptics Corporation (NasdaqGM: CYBE) to Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of CyberOptics will receive $54.00 in cash for each share of CyberOptics that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-cybe/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
05:12pCYBEROPTICS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
08/17CyberOptics to Deliver Technical Presentation at the Heterogeneous Integration Summit b..
AQ
08/15CyberOptics to Deliver Technical Presentation at the Heterogeneous Integration Summit b..
BU
08/11CYBEROPTICS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
08/10NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Caution -2-
DJ
08/08CYBEROPTICS : Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Nordson Corporation - Form 8-K
PU
08/08CYBEROPTICS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
08/08CYBEROPTICS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Prin..
AQ
08/08Craig-Hallum Downgrades CyberOptics to Hold From Buy, Lowers Price Target to $54 From $..
MT
08/08Nordson Acquires CyberOptics
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 105 M - -
Net income 2022 15,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 395 M 395 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CyberOptics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 53,30 $
Average target price 54,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Subodh K. Kulkarni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen Secretary, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Craig D. Gates Chairman
Timothy A. Skunes Vice President-Technology & Business Development
Charlie Zhu Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION14.56%395
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.92%48 757
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-16.74%43 315
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-26.16%37 532
JABIL INC.-18.73%7 864
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-52.44%7 821