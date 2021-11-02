Log in
    CYBE   US2325171021

CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION

(CYBE)
  Report
CyberOptics Features Inspection and Metrology Systems Powered by MRS™ Sensor Technology at Productronica 2021

11/02/2021 | 06:32pm EDT
Customers worldwide are improving their yields and processes with CyberOptics' systems that are powered by MRS sensor technology. The SQ3000+ Multi-Function system for inspection and metrology is an extension of the multi-award-winning SQ3000 platform deemed best-in-class, that not only conducts AOI and SPI, but uniquely delivers in-line, full coordinate measurement (CMM) data in seconds, not hours.

The new SQ3000+ offers a combination of unmatched high accuracy and high speed, with an even higher resolution MRS sensor that inhibits reflection-based distortions caused by shiny components and surfaces. This all-in-one system is specifically designed for high-end applications including advanced packaging, mini-LED, advanced SMT for medical, military, aerospace and advanced electronics, 008004/0201 SPI, socket metrology and other challenging CMM applications.

For wafer-level and advanced packaging, the WX3000 Metrology and Inspection system provides sub-micrometer accuracy on features as small as 25µm. The NanoResolution MRS sensor rejects spurious multiple reflections from shiny and specular surfaces of solder balls, bumps and copper pillars, enabling highly accurate metrology and inspection of these critical packaging features. Fast, complete 100% 3D/2D inspection and metrology can be conducted with throughput greater than 25 wafers (300mm) per hour, at speeds 2-3X faster than alternative solutions.

Disclaimer

CyberOptics Corporation published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 22:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 91,6 M - -
Net income 2021 11,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 313 M 313 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 96,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 42,77 $
Average target price 51,33 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Subodh K. Kulkarni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen Secretary, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Michael M. Selzer Chairman
Timothy A. Skunes Vice President-Technology & Business Development
Craig D. Gates Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION84.05%313
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.16.85%52 988
AMPHENOL CORPORATION17.70%46 024
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.12%43 837
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-27.70%17 095
JABIL INC.40.98%8 870