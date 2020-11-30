CyberOptics : Part of Process Solution Series Presentation

Manufacturer's Representative firm BarTron, Inc., will be hosting their Process Solution Series Part 2 event discussing Industry Progression to Miniaturization, taking place December 10th from 10:00-11:30am ET.

As the industry is forced to miniaturize assemblies and components, we are experiencing a wave of new manufacturing challenges. BarTron has assembled a team of experts to address changes in the printer process, solder paste powder size, placement improvements, and inspection challenges. Sy Creed, CyberOptics Americas Sales Director (SMT), will be joining the panel with other industry leading presenters to discuss different solutions to help plan and evolve with the industry progression to miniaturization.

Register today for the event or contact Matt Bonweg of BarTron for registration and more information.