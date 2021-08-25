Log in
    CYBE   US2325171021

CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION

(CYBE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CyberOptics : Receives $1.7 Million of New Orders for 3D MX3000™ Systems

08/25/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions, today announced that it has received new orders valued at $1.7 million from a recurring customer for its MX3000 memory module inspection systems, powered by Multi-Reflection Suppression™ (MRS™) sensors. These final vision inspection (FVI) systems are expected to be recognized as revenue in the first half of 2022.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics’ sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

Statements regarding the Company’s anticipated performance are forward-looking and therefore involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: a possible world-wide recession or depression resulting from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic; the negative effect on our revenue and operating results of the COVID-19 crisis on our customers and suppliers and the global supply chain; market conditions in the global SMT and semiconductor capital equipment industries; trade relations between the United States and China and other countries; the timing of orders and shipments of our products, particularly our 3D MRS SQ3000 Multi-Function systems and MX systems for memory module inspection; increasing price competition and price pressure on our product sales, particularly our SMT systems; the level of orders from our OEM customers; the availability of parts required to meet customer orders; unanticipated product development challenges; the effect of world events on our sales, the majority of which are from foreign customers; rapid changes in technology in the electronics and semiconductor markets; product introductions and pricing by our competitors; the success of our 3D technology initiatives; the market acceptance of our SQ3000 Multi-Function systems and products for semiconductor inspection and metrology; costly and time consuming litigation with third parties related to intellectual property infringement; the negative impact on our customers and suppliers due to past and future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war; the impact of the MX3000 orders on our consolidated gross margin percentage in any future period; risks related to cancellation or renegotiation of orders we have received; and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 90,5 M - -
Net income 2021 9,33 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 296 M 296 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 96,4%
Managers and Directors
Subodh K. Kulkarni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen Secretary, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Michael M. Selzer Chairman
Timothy A. Skunes Vice President-Technology & Business Development
Craig D. Gates Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION78.23%296
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.17.93%54 073
AMPHENOL CORPORATION15.23%45 067
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-33.71%42 051
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.80%19 428
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-11.58%10 241