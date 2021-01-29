Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CyberOptics Corporation    CYBE

CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION

(CYBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CyberOptics : To Showcase High-Precision Inspection and Metrology Solutions at SEMI Technology Unites Global Summit 2021

01/29/2021 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CyberOptics will feature the WX3000™ metrology and inspection system with MRS™ sensor technology, and high-precision sensors for semiconductor tool set-up and diagnostics at the Virtual SEMI Technology Unites Global Summit from February 15-19th.

Tim Skunes, VP of R&D at CyberOptics, will share a related technical presentation 'Fast, 100% 3D Wafer Bump Metrology and Inspection to Improve Yields and 3D System Integration' on February 16th. Advanced Packaging (AP) and wafer level packaging (WLP) continue to be among the most dynamic and rapidly evolving areas of semiconductor development and manufacturing. As the processes and features they create have become smaller and more complex, manufacturers face an increasing need for high-precision inspection and measurement to detect defects and improve process control. This need is amplified by the fact that these processes use expensive known good die, making the cost of failure extremely high.

The NanoResolution MRS sensor integrated into CyberOptics' WX3000™ system provides sub-micrometer accuracy on features as small as 25µm. While retaining its ability to reject spurious multiple reflections, it adds the ability to capture and analyze specular reflections from shiny surfaces of solder balls, bumps and pillars, allowing highly accurate inspection and 3D metrology of these critical packaging features. Complete 100% 3D/2D inspection and bump metrology can be accomplished vs. time-consuming alternative methods that require separate scans for 3D and 2D, or a sampling only approach. With data processing speeds in excess of 75 million 3D points per second, it delivers production-worthy throughput greater than 25 wafers (300mm) per hour, at speeds 2-3X faster.

'Whether it's for the back-end or mid-end of the semiconductor fab, our proprietary sensors and systems deliver significant benefits to customers in terms of improved yields, processes and productivity,' said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics, 'Compared to other solutions, our technology saves our customers significant time and expense.'

The company will also digitally demonstrate high-precision sensors that process and equipment engineers use in the front-end of the fab to speed equipment qualification, shorten equipment maintenance cycles, lower equipment expenses and optimize preventative maintenance plans. The WaferSense® Auto Resistance Sensor™ (ARS) enables real-time resistance measurements of plating cell contacts in semiconductor Electrochemical Deposition (ECD) applications, and the In-Line Particle Sensor™ (IPS) detects, monitors and enables troubleshooting of particles down to 0.1 µm in gas and vacuum lines in any areas of the fab 24/7.

The Technology Unites Global Summit  brings together the global microelectronics supply chain, manufacturers and end users for a digital experience featuring industry thought leaders and high-value technical content from around the world. CyberOptics is a platinum sponsor.

Share

Disclaimer

CyberOptics Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 16:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
11:08aCYBEROPTICS : To Showcase High-Precision Inspection and Metrology Solutions at S..
PU
09:02aCYBEROPTICS : to Showcase High-Precision Inspection and Metrology Solutions at S..
BU
01/19CYBEROPTICS : Viewpoint Commentary 2021
PU
01/14CYBEROPTICS : Viewpoint 2021
PU
01/07CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION : to Participate in 2021 Needham Growth Conference
BU
01/06SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday
MT
01/06CYBEROPTICS : Receives $4.2 Million In Orders For 3D MX3000 Systems
MT
01/06CYBEROPTICS : Receives Orders Valued at $4.2 Million for 3D MX3000™ System..
BU
2020CYBEROPTICS : Features High-Precision Sensor Technology at Virtual SEMICON Japan..
PU
2020CYBEROPTICS : Features High-Precision Sensor Technology at Virtual SEMICON Japan
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 69,4 M - -
Net income 2020 4,89 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 180 M 180 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 173
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CyberOptics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,00 $
Last Close Price 24,85 $
Spread / Highest target 85,1%
Spread / Average Target 69,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Subodh K. Kulkarni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Selzer Chairman
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen Secretary, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Timothy A. Skunes Vice President-Technology & Business Development
Craig D. Gates Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION9.52%180
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.28.80%58 630
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.28%54 622
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-3.98%37 948
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.7.81%25 447
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED37.44%16 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ