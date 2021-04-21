CyberOptics : Receives SMT China Vision Award for the SQ3000™ Multi-Function System for AOI, SPI & CMM

Minneapolis, Minnesota- April 2021 - CyberOptics® Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, announces that it was awarded a 2021 SMT China Vision Award in the category of Inspection - SPI for its SQ3000™ Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM. The award was presented to the company during a ceremony that took place April 21, 2021 during NEPCON China in Shanghai.

CyberOptics' SQ3000 Multi-Function system, deemed best-in-class, can identify critical defects and measure critical parameters, in order to fix what can be found and control what can be measured. In addition to AOI and SPI applications, highly accurate coordinate measurements can be attained faster than a traditional Coordinate Measurement Machine (CMM) - in seconds, not hours.

Powered by proprietary Multi-Reflection Suppression™ (MRS™) sensor technology, the 3D SQ3000 all-in-one system offers an unmatched combination of high speed, high resolution and high accuracy. The MRS sensor meticulously identifies and rejects reflections caused by shiny components making it an ideal technology solution for a wide range of applications, particularly high-end and challenging applications with stringent quality requirements.

'We are delighted to win the 23rd award for our proprietary MRS sensor technology,' said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics. 'The SQ3000 Multi-Function system continues to be adopted worldwide based on its unique combination of high performance attributes and multi-application capabilities.'

The SQ3000 Multi-Function includes CyberCMM™, an extensive software suite for metrology grade measurements on all critical points, and the latest 3D AOI software that provides ultra-fast programming capabilities, auto tuning and enhancements that significantly speed setup, simplify the process, reduce training efforts and minimize operator interaction.

SMT China magazine launched the SMT China Vision Awards in 2007 to recognize both international and domestic providers of SMT equipment, materials, software and services that have made outstanding contributions to the rapid growth of China's electronics manufacturing industry by their inventions and innovations.