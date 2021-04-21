Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CyberOptics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYBE

CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION

(CYBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CyberOptics : Receives SMT China Vision Award for the SQ3000™ Multi-Function System for AOI, SPI & CMM

04/21/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Minneapolis, Minnesota- April 2021 - CyberOptics® Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, announces that it was awarded a 2021 SMT China Vision Award in the category of Inspection - SPI for its SQ3000™ Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM. The award was presented to the company during a ceremony that took place April 21, 2021 during NEPCON China in Shanghai.

CyberOptics' SQ3000 Multi-Function system, deemed best-in-class, can identify critical defects and measure critical parameters, in order to fix what can be found and control what can be measured. In addition to AOI and SPI applications, highly accurate coordinate measurements can be attained faster than a traditional Coordinate Measurement Machine (CMM) - in seconds, not hours.

Powered by proprietary Multi-Reflection Suppression™ (MRS™) sensor technology, the 3D SQ3000 all-in-one system offers an unmatched combination of high speed, high resolution and high accuracy. The MRS sensor meticulously identifies and rejects reflections caused by shiny components making it an ideal technology solution for a wide range of applications, particularly high-end and challenging applications with stringent quality requirements.

'We are delighted to win the 23rd award for our proprietary MRS sensor technology,' said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics. 'The SQ3000 Multi-Function system continues to be adopted worldwide based on its unique combination of high performance attributes and multi-application capabilities.'

The SQ3000 Multi-Function includes CyberCMM™, an extensive software suite for metrology grade measurements on all critical points, and the latest 3D AOI software that provides ultra-fast programming capabilities, auto tuning and enhancements that significantly speed setup, simplify the process, reduce training efforts and minimize operator interaction.

SMT China magazine launched the SMT China Vision Awards in 2007 to recognize both international and domestic providers of SMT equipment, materials, software and services that have made outstanding contributions to the rapid growth of China's electronics manufacturing industry by their inventions and innovations.

Disclaimer

CyberOptics Corporation published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 18:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
02:54pCYBEROPTICS  : Receives SMT China Vision Award for the SQ3000™ Multi-Funct..
PU
04/16CYBEROPTICS  : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for April 2..
BU
04/12CYBEROPTICS  : Receives $1.8 Million Order for 3D MX3000™ Systems
BU
04/07CYBEROPTICS  : Demonstrates High-Precision Sensor Technology at Touch Taiwan 202..
PU
04/07CYBEROPTICS  : Demonstrates High-Precision Sensor Technology at Touch Taiwan
BU
04/06CYBEROPTICS  : Gets $1.2 Million Order for 3D Memory Module Inspection Systems
MT
04/06CYBEROPTICS  : Receives $1.2 Million Order for 3D MX3000™ Systems
BU
03/31CYBEROPTICS  : on WNIE Radio
PU
03/31CYBEROPTICS  : to Share Technical Presentation About Best-in-Class Airborne Part..
PU
03/31CYBEROPTICS  : to Share Technical Presentation About Best-in-Class Airborne Part..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76,5 M - -
Net income 2021 6,05 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 204 M 204 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CyberOptics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,50 $
Last Close Price 28,00 $
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Subodh K. Kulkarni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen Secretary, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Michael M. Selzer Chairman
Timothy A. Skunes Vice President-Technology & Business Development
Craig D. Gates Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION23.80%204
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.30.43%60 083
AMPHENOL CORPORATION2.15%40 031
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-35.55%37 976
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-12.58%20 294
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED9.98%13 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ