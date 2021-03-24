CyberOptics : rsquo; SQ3000™ Multi-Function System for Effective Yield Management to Be Shown at NEPCON China 2021

CyberOptics will exhibit at NEPCON China, scheduled to take place April 21-23, 2021 - Booth 1F50, at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. The company will showcase the SQ3000™ Multi-Function for AOI, SPI and CMM.

CyberOptics' SQ3000 Multi-Function system can identify critical defects and measure critical parameters, providing a superior process control solution for effective yield management. In addition to AOI and SPI applications, highly accurate coordinate measurements can be attained faster than a traditional Coordinate Measurement Machine (CMM) - in seconds, not hours.

Powered by proprietary Multi-Reflection Suppression™ (MRS™) sensor technology, the 3D SQ3000 all-in-one system offers an unmatched combination of high speed, high resolution and high accuracy. The MRS sensor meticulously identifies and rejects reflections caused by shiny components making it an ideal technology solution for a wide range of applications with stringent requirements. The Ultra-High Resolution MRS sensor option delivers superior performance ideally suited for socket metrology, micro and mini LED, microelectronics and other applications where an even greater degree of accuracy and inspection reliability is critical.

The world's first in-line CMM includes CyberCMM™, an extensive software suite for metrology grade measurements on all critical points. In addition, the latest 3D AOI software enables ultra-fast programming capabilities, auto tuning and enhancements that significantly speed setup, simplify the process, reduce training efforts and minimize operator interaction.