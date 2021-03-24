Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CyberOptics Corporation    CYBE

CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION

(CYBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CyberOptics : rsquo; SQ3000™ Multi-Function System for Effective Yield Management to Be Shown at NEPCON China 2021

03/24/2021 | 03:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CyberOptics will exhibit at NEPCON China, scheduled to take place April 21-23, 2021 - Booth 1F50, at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. The company will showcase the SQ3000™ Multi-Function for AOI, SPI and CMM.

CyberOptics' SQ3000 Multi-Function system can identify critical defects and measure critical parameters, providing a superior process control solution for effective yield management. In addition to AOI and SPI applications, highly accurate coordinate measurements can be attained faster than a traditional Coordinate Measurement Machine (CMM) - in seconds, not hours.

Powered by proprietary Multi-Reflection Suppression™ (MRS™) sensor technology, the 3D SQ3000 all-in-one system offers an unmatched combination of high speed, high resolution and high accuracy. The MRS sensor meticulously identifies and rejects reflections caused by shiny components making it an ideal technology solution for a wide range of applications with stringent requirements. The Ultra-High Resolution MRS sensor option delivers superior performance ideally suited for socket metrology, micro and mini LED, microelectronics and other applications where an even greater degree of accuracy and inspection reliability is critical.

The world's first in-line CMM includes CyberCMM™, an extensive software suite for metrology grade measurements on all critical points. In addition, the latest 3D AOI software enables ultra-fast programming capabilities, auto tuning and enhancements that significantly speed setup, simplify the process, reduce training efforts and minimize operator interaction.

Share

Disclaimer

CyberOptics Corporation published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 19:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
03:19pCYBEROPTICS  : rsquo; SQ3000™ Multi-Function System for Effective Yield Ma..
PU
01:39pCYBEROPTICS  : rsquo; SQ3000™ Multi-Function System for Effective Yield Ma..
PU
03/18CYBEROPTICS  : 2021 EM Innovation Award Win for SQ3000™ Multi-Function Sys..
PU
03/18CYBEROPTICS  : Picks up EM Innovation Award for its SQ3000™ Multi-Function..
BU
03/12CYBEROPTICS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
03/11CYBEROPTICS  : to Showcase Metrology and Inspection Solutions at SEMICON China
BU
03/09CYBEROPTICS  : Secures $1.4 Million Order for 3D SQ3000 Multi-Function Systems
MT
03/09CYBEROPTICS  : Receives $1.4 Million Order for 3D SQ3000™ Multi-Function S..
BU
03/05CYBEROPTICS  : Virtual IPC APEX Expo 2021
PU
03/05CYBEROPTICS  : To Feature SQ3000™ Multi-Function System at the Virtual IPC..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76,5 M - -
Net income 2021 6,05 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 175 M 175 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CyberOptics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,50 $
Last Close Price 24,01 $
Spread / Highest target 91,6%
Spread / Average Target 77,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Subodh K. Kulkarni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen Secretary, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Michael M. Selzer Chairman
Timothy A. Skunes Vice President-Technology & Business Development
Craig D. Gates Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION9.78%200
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.39.13%59 346
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-42.27%41 115
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-3.75%39 454
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.61%20 213
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED0.25%12 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ