    CYBE   US2325171021

CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION

(CYBE)
  Report
CyberOptics : to Present Technical Paper at SPIE Optics+Photonics 2021

07/29/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
CyberOptics will present at the SPIE Optics and Photonics Conference on August 1, 2021 during the Optomechanics and Optical Alignment - Alignment and Engineering Applications Session from 2:30 to 2:50pm PDT.

Dr. Matthew Jungwirth, Senior Optical Scientist at CyberOptics, and SPIE Senior Member will present the technical paper 'Quad Target Method: Optical Simulation to Model the Step Height and Projected Fringe Frequency' at the SPIE Optics + Photonics conference. Sam Schmidt, Mechanical Design Engineer at CyberOptics, and Justin Sapp, Mechanical Design Engineer, CyberOptics are co-author's.

High-quality imaging is typically dependent upon well-focused optical systems. We present further development of the quad target method, an alignment technique to linearize defocus for structured light illumination (SLI) systems. The sensitivity of the alignment technique is greatly affected by the step height of the quad target and the projected fringe frequency. A design methodology using optical simulation and tested with a commercially-available SLI system is presented and discussed.

The presentation will be on-demand starting August 1, 2021 through SPIE.

For more information, visit www.SPIE.org or www.cyberoptics.com.

Disclaimer

CyberOptics Corporation published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 21:08:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 87,4 M - -
Net income 2021 9,36 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 295 M 295 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CyberOptics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 40,42 $
Average target price 50,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Subodh K. Kulkarni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen Secretary, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Michael M. Selzer Chairman
Timothy A. Skunes Vice President-Technology & Business Development
Craig D. Gates Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION78.14%295
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.20.65%54 799
AMPHENOL CORPORATION8.24%42 293
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-31.81%40 851
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.29%18 014
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED0.00%11 311