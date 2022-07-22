Log in
Cybin : Amendment to Annual Report by Canadian Issuer - Form 40-F/A

07/22/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
cybn-20220331



UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
____________________

FORM 40-F/A
[ ] Registration statement pursuant to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or
[X] Annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 Commission File Number 001-40673
____________________
Cybin Inc.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
Ontario 2834 N/A
(Province or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Primary Standard Industrial Classification
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number)
Code Number)
100 King Street West, Suite 5600
Toronto, Ontario, CanadaM5X 1C9
(908) 764-8385
(Address and telephone number of Registrant's principal executive offices)
____________________
CT Corporation System
1015 15th Street N.W., Suite 1000
Washington, DC20005
(202) 572-3133
(Name, address (including zip code) and telephone number (including
area code) of agent for service in the United States)
____________________
Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Shares, no par value CYBN NYSE American LLC
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None.
Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act: None
For annual reports, indicate by check mark the information filed with this Form:
[X] Annual information form [X] Audited annual financial statements


Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report: As at March 31, 2022, the Cybin Inc. had 164,640,303 common shares outstanding
Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports) and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. [ X ] Yes [ ] No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). [X] Yes [ ] No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Emerging growth company [X]
If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]
The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. [ ]
EXPLANATORY NOTE
Cybin Inc. (the "Registrant") is filing this Amendment No. 1 (the "Form 40-F/A") to its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended March 31, 2022 to furnish Exhibit 101 and Exhibit 104 to the Form-40-F, which provides certain items from our Form 40-F formatted in eXtensible Business Reporting Language ("XBRL"). In accordance with the policy of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") stated in Release No. 33-9002, we are filing this Form 40-F/A within the 30-day period available to first-time XBRL filers following the filing of our Form 40-F, as filed with the Commission on June 22, 2022.
No other changes have been made to the Form 40-F other than the furnishing of the exhibit described above. This Form 40-F/A does not reflect subsequent events occurring after the original date of the Form 40-F, or modify or update in any way disclosures made in the Form 40-F.

SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Exchange Act, the Registrant certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form 40-F and has duly caused this Annual Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Cybin Inc.
By: /s/ Greg Cavers
Name: Greg Cavers
Date: July 22, 2022
Title: Chief Financial Officer




EXHIBIT INDEX
The following documents are being filed with the SEC as Exhibits to this Amendment No. 1 to Form 40-F:

Exhibit Description
99.1*
Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
99.2*
Audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021
99.3*
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Operating Performance for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
99.4*
Certification of Chief Executive Officer pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) or 15d-14 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended
99.5*
Certification of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) or 15d-14 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended
99.6*
Certification of Chief Executive Officer pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
99.7*
Certification of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
99.8*
Consent of Zeifmans LLP and Laurence W. Zeifman
101.INS
XBRL Instance - the instance document does not appear in the Interactive Data File as its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document
101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema
101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase
101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase
101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase
101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)
* Previously filed.


Disclaimer

Cybin Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 20:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
