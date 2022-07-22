Cybin : Amendment to Annual Report by Canadian Issuer - Form 40-F/A













UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

____________________





FORM 40-F/A

[ ] Registration statement pursuant to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or [X] Annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934





For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 Commission File Number 001-40673

____________________

Cybin Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Ontario 2834 N/A (Province or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Primary Standard Industrial Classification (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) Code Number)

100 King Street West, Suite 5600

Toronto, Ontario, CanadaM5X 1C9

(908) 764-8385

(Address and telephone number of Registrant's principal executive offices)

____________________

CT Corporation System

1015 15th Street N.W., Suite 1000

Washington, DC20005

(202) 572-3133

(Name, address (including zip code) and telephone number (including

area code) of agent for service in the United States)

____________________

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Shares, no par value CYBN NYSE American LLC

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None.

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act: None

For annual reports, indicate by check mark the information filed with this Form:

[X] Annual information form [X] Audited annual financial statements









Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report: As at March 31, 2022, the Cybin Inc. had 164,640,303 common shares outstanding

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports) and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. [ X ] Yes [ ] No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). [X] Yes [ ] No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Emerging growth company [X]

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]

The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. [ ]

EXPLANATORY NOTE

Cybin Inc. (the " Registrant ") is filing this Amendment No. 1 (the " Form 40-F/A ") to its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended March 31, 2022 to furnish Exhibit 101 and Exhibit 104 to the Form-40-F, which provides certain items from our Form 40-F formatted in eXtensible Business Reporting Language (" XBRL "). In accordance with the policy of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " Commission ") stated in Release No. 33-9002, we are filing this Form 40-F/A within the 30-day period available to first-time XBRL filers following the filing of our Form 40-F, as filed with the Commission on June 22, 2022.

No other changes have been made to the Form 40-F other than the furnishing of the exhibit described above. This Form 40-F/A does not reflect subsequent events occurring after the original date of the Form 40-F, or modify or update in any way disclosures made in the Form 40-F.





SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Exchange Act, the Registrant certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form 40-F and has duly caused this Annual Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Cybin Inc. By: /s/ Greg Cavers Name: Greg Cavers Date: July 22, 2022 Title: Chief Financial Officer

















EXHIBIT INDEX

The following documents are being filed with the SEC as Exhibits to this Amendment No. 1 to Form 40-F :





Exhibit Description 99.1* Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 99.2* Audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 99.3* Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Operating Performance for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 99.4* Certification of Chief Executive Officer pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) or 15d-14 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended 99.5* Certification of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) or 15d-14 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended 99.6* Certification of Chief Executive Officer pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 99.7* Certification of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 99.8* Consent of Zeifmans LLP and Laurence W. Zeifman 101.INS XBRL Instance - the instance document does not appear in the Interactive Data File as its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document 101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema 101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase 101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase 101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase 101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)

* Previously filed.









cybn-20220331