Cybin : Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

Cybin Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, CANADA - July 25, 2022 - Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) ("Cybin" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to TherapeuticsTM" announced today that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The notice of annual meeting and proxy statement containing meeting details are expected to be available on or about July 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 11, 2022. Meeting materials will be mailed and also made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website at www.cybin.com.

Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. The Company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.





Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding Cybin's future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "predict," "project," "seek," "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.













These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the psychedelics market; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for growth; political, social and environmental uncertainties; employee relations; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions in the markets where the Company operates. A complete list of risk factors are set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2022 and the Company's annual information form dated June 20, 2022. The auditor's report of its independent public accounting firm on its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 filed with its Form 40-F annual report contained a standard reference to going concern. Disclosure of such going concern explanatory language was determined to be required by IAS 1 paragraph 25 and reference in the audit report under CAS 570 paragraph 22. The Company's Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2022, the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2022 and the Company's annual information form dated June 20, 2022, are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Cybin makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about Cybin's proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives or other psychedelic compounds. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives or other psychedelic compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Cybin has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its proposed products. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that Cybin verified such in clinical trials or that Cybin will complete such trials. If Cybin cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Cybin's performance and operations.

Neither the Neo Exchange Inc. nor the NYSE American LLC stock exchange have approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and are not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.













