Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cybin Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYBN   CA23256X1006

CYBIN INC.

(CYBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cybin : Announces Successful Completion of In Vivo Preclinical Studies for its Deuterated Psilocybin Analog CYB003 Supporting Advancement into Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial - Form 6-K

03/29/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cybin Announces Successful Completion of In Vivo Preclinical Studies for its Deuterated Psilocybin Analog CYB003 Supporting Advancement into Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial
-- IND-enabling safety pharmacology and toxicology studies completed in multiple species under GLP guidelines -

- On track to submit IND to U.S. FDA in Q2 2022 for expected initiation of Phase 1/2a trial in mid-2022 --

TORONTO, CANADA - March 29, 2022 - Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (Cybin or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to TherapeuticsTM", is pleased to report the completion of in vivo preclinical studies evaluating its deuterated psilocybin analog CYB003 for the potential treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Data from in vivo preclinical studies demonstrate that CYB003 is well-tolerated following several doses in multiple species and support the advancement toward an investigational new drug ("IND") filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for a Phase 1/2a first-in-human clinical trial in patients with MDD. The preclinical in vivo studies followed FDA protocol and were completed under Good Laboratory Practice ("GLP") guidelines.

"The completion of these in vivo preclinical studies for CYB003 represents a significant milestone toward advancing this program into first-in-human clinical development and brings us one step closer to progressing CYB003 as a best-in-class treatment candidate for mental illness and addiction. We plan to focus the Phase 1/2a trial in the United States. We believe this will allow us to escalate the study through early-stage clinical development and into a potential broader Phase 2b trial, while concurrently collecting a large amount of data to support late-stage studies," said Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin.

"We are excited to complete this integral step toward moving CYB003 into the clinic - an impressive journey that took less than 18 months since discovery of the CYB003 molecule. Based on its attractive preclinical profile and the ability to translate these results in patients, we


believe that CYB003 has the potential to be a novel and effective treatment for the many people suffering from MDD," said Dr. Amir Inamdar, Chief Medical Officer of Cybin.

Preclinical Study Results:
In multi-species preclinical studies, CYB003 demonstrated:
•a well-tolerated profile following several doses in multiple species that supports repeat dosing in humans;
•a similar in vitro and in vivo pharmacology profile when compared to psilocin, the active naturally occurring psychedelic agent in psilocybin;
•a 50% reduction in variability compared to classic psilocybin, indicating the potential for more accurate dosing;
•a 50% dose reduction compared to classic psilocybin, indicating the potential to maintain equivalent efficacy while reducing side effects;
•a 50% shorter time to onset when compared to classic psilocybin, indicating the potential for shorter duration of treatment, lower inter-subject variability, and better therapeutic control; and
•nearly double the brain penetration when compared to classic psilocybin, indicating the potential for a less variable treatment response.

The Company plans to submit an IND to the FDA in the second quarter of 2022 and to initiate the Phase 1/2a clinical trial in mid-2022.

About CYB003
CYB003 is derived from psilocybin, which is part of a family of molecules called indolamines that include more common neurotransmitters, such as serotonin. Psilocybin is dephosphorylated to form its metabolite, psilocin, which can cross the blood-brain-barrier. Given its structural similarity to serotonin, psilocin can easily activate the serotonin 5-HT2A receptor. CYB003 is a deuterated psilocybin analog designed to achieve less variability in plasma levels, faster onset of action, shorter duration of effect and potentially better tolerability for an overall better outcome for patients. CYB003 has the potential to effectively treat major depressive disorder (MDD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD).

About Cybin
Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without


limitation, statements regarding Cybin's future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens to potentially treat psychiatric disorders.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the psychedelics market; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for growth; political, social and environmental uncertainties; employee relations; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions in the markets where the Company operates; and the risk factors set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's listing statement dated November 9, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Cybin makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about Cybin's proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives or other psychedelic compounds. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives or other psychedelic compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Cybin has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its proposed products. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that Cybin verified such in clinical trials or that Cybin will complete such trials. If Cybin cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Cybin's performance and operations.



Neither the Neo Exchange Inc. nor the NYSE American LLC stock exchange have approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and are not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.

Investor & Media Contacts:
Leah Gibson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Cybin Inc.
leah@cybin.com

Disclaimer

Cybin Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 20:27:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CYBIN INC.
04:28pCYBIN : Announces Successful Completion of In Vivo Preclinical Studies for its Deuterated ..
PU
08:07aCybin Announces Successful Completion of In Vivo Preclinical Studies for its Deuterated..
BU
03/28Cybin Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievement
AQ
03/25CYBIN : Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievement - Form 6-K
PU
03/25CAPITALGAINSREPORT : Psychedelic Stocks Starting To Take Off
AQ
03/25Cybin Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievement
BU
03/24CYBIN : Sponsored Feasibility Study Using Kernel Flow Technology Currently Recruiting Part..
PU
03/24Cybin-Sponsored Feasibility Study Using Kernel Flow Technology Currently Recruiting Par..
CI
03/24Cybin-Sponsored Feasibility Study Using Kernel Flow Technology Currently Recruiting Par..
BU
03/22CYBIN : Corporate Presentation – March 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CYBIN INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -63,9 M -50,9 M -50,9 M
Net cash 2022 52,3 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 158 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart CYBIN INC.
Duration : Period :
Cybin Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,97 CAD
Average target price 9,93 CAD
Spread / Average Target 927%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Drysdale Chief Executive Officer
Eric So Executive Chairman & President
Greg Cavers Chief Financial Officer
Alex Nivorozhkin Chief Scientific Officer
Michael Gavin Palfreyman Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBIN INC.-35.83%126
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-18.50%74 177
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.80%73 805
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.45%65 100
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-5.74%50 881
BIONTECH SE-35.47%40 177