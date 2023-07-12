- EMBARK for Clinical Trials (“EMBARKCT”) being developed as a scalable model of psychedelic facilitation training to support future pivotal studies - - American Medical Association (“AMA”)’s new CPT codes will support potential reimbursement of in-person monitoring and support provided during psychedelic treatment-

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, today announced that it has commenced the development of a streamlined, scalable version of its EMBARK Training Program, known as EMBARKCT. The EMBARK psychedelic facilitator training program was launched in October 2021 and provides facilitators the foundational training needed to provide skillful and ethical care to work with psychedelic therapeutics. EMBARKCT marks an evolution of EMBARK and has been specifically developed with the goal of increasing Cybin’s ability to effectively screen, qualify, train and certify facilitators to participate in future pivotal studies of its lead candidates, CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog for the potential treatment of major depressive disorder, and CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) analog for the potential treatment of generalized anxiety disorder.

EMBARKCT is a streamlined training program designed for individuals with existing knowledge, skills and experience in psychedelic facilitation. The EMBARKCT training program will enable the Company to effectively screen, qualify, and train facilitators on a multi-site, international level, to provide support and in-person monitoring for study participants receiving the Company’s investigational therapeutics in larger pivotal trials. Furthermore, Cybin’s EMBARK Open Access (“EMBARK OA”), a free online training course for psychedelic facilitation, has laid the foundation for expanding access to training resources, and may serve as a bridge for facilitators to be enrolled in future EMBARK training programs and potentially participate in future Cybin-sponsored clinical trials.

“The evolution of the EMBARK Training Program to EMBARKCT enhances our capacity to deliver high quality, scalable facilitator training suitable for a multisite, global clinical trial. We are excited about enacting this streamlined training model as we advance our clinical-stage programs towards pivotal studies,” said Alex Kelman, Ph.D., Cybin’s Head of Therapies.

As the Company works towards scaling and accessibility for psychedelic facilitation, the Company recognizes the American Medical Association’s recently published language for new Current Procedural Terminology (“CPT”) III codes, 0820T, 0821T, and 0822T, for continuous in-person monitoring and intervention during psychedelic therapy administration. These CPT codes, which take effect January 1, 2024, establish a standardized way to identify a procedure and are intended to allow data to be collected to support broader use or a potential U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval process.

“As we continue to enhance our EMBARK facilitator training programs for future pivotal studies of Cybin’s investigational psychedelic-based therapeutics, we are encouraged by the AMA’s new CPT codes, which provide a clearer path for reimbursement and open the door to potentially incorporating psychedelic therapies and support models into the broader healthcare system,” said Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin.

About EMBARK

EMBARK is a transdiagnostic, flexible model of psychedelic facilitation training developed by Cybin and was born out of a desire to build upon the successes and shortcomings of previous psychological support approaches to create a model that enables participants to receive maximum benefit. EMBARK provides six clinical domains (Existential-Spiritual, Mindfulness, Body Aware, Affective-Cognitive, Relational, and Keeping Momentum). EMBARK is built upon four care cornerstones: trauma-informed care, culturally competent care, ethically rigorous care, and collective care. The EMBARK Open Access platform is the first and only free widely available open online course that offers psychedelic facilitation training for healthcare professionals and people interested in offering psychological support.

To learn more about EMBARK, including information on EMBARK faculty and EMBARK OA, please visit embarkapproach.com.

To access EMBARK’s comprehensive approach to skillful and ethical facilitation training and to access the EMBARK OA training modules, enroll here.

About Cybin

Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions.

Cybin’s goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens. The Company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder and has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit www.cybin.com or follow the team on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

