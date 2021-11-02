Cybin Hosting Research and Development Briefing on November 8, 2021 - Form 6-K

Cybin Hosting Research and Development Briefing on November 8, 2021 Breakthrough pre-clinical, research findings to be released show therapeutic advancements on the data-driven evolution of psychedelic psilocybin molecule TORONTO, CANADA - November 2, 2021 - Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) ( NYSE American:CYBN ) ("Cybin" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics™", will host an in-person and virtual research and development ("R&D") briefing releasing positive research findings and data on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 8:30 am to 9:30 am (EST) on the advancements to create a promising approach for patients in need of effective and safe prescription therapies in the mental health space. Founded in October 2019, Cybin is a company that has evolved in many ways on its journey to create ethical and equitable scientific platforms. Cybin's leadership, including CEO Doug Drysdale and the Company's senior scientific research team, are hosting the R&D briefing. The in-person session will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts , within the Green Room, at the Wonderland Conference in Miami. Log-in details for the webcast for virtual attendees can be found below. The event will be followed by a Q&A session. The evolution within the Company continues to align with its "Psychedelics to Therapeutics" approach by harnessing already known attributes of classical psychedelics and engineering them into commercially viable therapeutics. The Company's comparative pre-clinical data clearly shows multiple potential advantages over classical psychedelic molecules. This data and the molecular possibilities may have wide-reaching implications for the treatment of mental health. "We are on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. At a time when COVID has exacerbated the mental health crisis to epidemic proportions, the Cybin team has been exceptionally productive. We are excited to share the deeply meaningful scientific progress that we have made. You will not want to miss this," said Drysdale.

About Cybin Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally-recognized scientists, on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in the USA, UK and Ireland. The Company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

