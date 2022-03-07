Log in
    CYBN   CA23256X1006

CYBIN INC.

(CYBN)
Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN) Leads Out in Psychedelic-Based Therapeutics Space

03/07/2022 | 08:31am EST
NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Psychedelic Therapies Offer Hope for Mental Health.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/JeGwq

There’s strong belief that different classes of psychedelics, such as ketamine, psilocybin, DMT and MDMA, can be developed for a wide range of unmet medical needs. These needs may include hard-to-treat disease and disorders such as anxiety, depression, addiction and post-traumatic stress, among others. In aggregate, mental health maladies affect more than 900 million people globally with direct and indirect economic costs of a staggering $2.5 trillion. Today, therapeutics protocols are dominated by antipsychotic and antidepressant drugs, often in conjunction with some form of counseling therapy.               

Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN) has established a leadership position in the psychedelic-based therapeutics space based on its proprietary scientific approach and drug-development ecosystem, which delivers the healing properties of classical psychedelics while reducing variable side effects. Cybin leverages existing clinical data combined with medicinal chemistry and drug-delivery technologies to improve the patient experience by overcoming the limitations of current treatments for mental illness.

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM) by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Cybin.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CYBN are available in the company’s newsroom at https://nnw.fm/CYBN

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
