Meeting Type:
Annual and Special Meeting
Meeting Date:
August 27, 2024
Record Date for Notice of Meeting:
July 15, 2024
Record Date for Voting (if applicable):
July 15, 2024
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
July 15, 2024
Class of Securities Entitled to Vote:
Common Shares
Restricted 4 Month Hold
|ISIN:
|CA23256X1006
|CA23256X3085
Issuer sending proxy materials directly to NOBOs:
|No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBOs:
|Yes
Notice and Access for Beneficial Holders:
|No
Notice and Access for Registered Holders:
|No
Odyssey Trust Company
as agent for Cybin Inc.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cybin Inc. published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 14:18:05 UTC.