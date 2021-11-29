Log in
Cybin to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Conference on December 6, 2021

11/29/2021 | 04:02pm EST
Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing “Psychedelics to TherapeuticsTM” is pleased to announce that Doug Drysdale, Cybin’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics Conference being held virtually on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Mr. Drysdale’s fireside chat will be available on demand beginning on December 6, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the event, please click here to access the webcast. The archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website on the Events & Presentations page.

About Cybin
Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to TherapeuticsTM by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.


04:02pCybin to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Conference on Decem..
BU
01:41pCYBIN : Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievements - Form 6-K
PU
11/26Cybin Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievements
BU
11/23Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Cybin PT to CA$8.25 From CA$10, Maintains Speculative Buy Ratin..
MT
11/23CYBIN : Awards Grant for Psychedelic Treatment Clinic at Lenox Hill Hospital to Benefit Un..
PU
11/23Cybin Awards Grant for Psychedelic Treatment Clinic At Lenox Hill Hospital to Benefit U..
CI
11/23Cybin Awards Grant for Psychedelic Treatment Clinic at Lenox Hill Hospital to Benefit U..
BU
11/22HC Wainwright Adjusts Cybin's Price Target to $10 From $8, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
11/15CYBIN : CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS E..
PU
11/15Cybin Inc. Reports its Second Quarter Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
BU
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -66,7 M -52,2 M -52,2 M
Net cash 2022 51,1 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 278 M 217 M 217 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 84,1%
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Drysdale Chief Executive Officer
Eric So Executive Chairman & President
Greg Cavers Chief Financial Officer
Alex Nivorozhkin Chief Scientific Officer
Michael Gavin Palfreyman Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBIN INC.-9.40%217
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.20.61%88 146
BIONTECH SE326.89%84 049
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS33.17%67 266
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.27.38%64 416
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-22.32%46 678