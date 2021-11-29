Cybin to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Conference on December 6, 2021

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing “Psychedelics to TherapeuticsTM” is pleased to announce that Doug Drysdale, Cybin’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics Conference being held virtually on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Mr. Drysdale’s fireside chat will be available on demand beginning on December 6, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the event, please click here to access the webcast. The archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website on the Events & Presentations page.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to TherapeuticsTM by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005658/en/