    CYBN   CA23256X1006

CYBIN INC.

(CYBN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
0.5400 USD    0.00%
08:07aCybin to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
BU
07/25CYBIN : Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
07/25CYBIN : NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
Cybin to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

07/28/2022 | 08:07am EDT
Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing “Psychedelics to TherapeuticsTM” is pleased to announce that Doug Drysdale, Cybin’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference being held at the InterContinental Boston Hotel on August 8-11, 2022.

Mr. Drysdale’s fireside chat will be webcast live on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET. To listen to the event, please click here to access the webcast. The archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website on the Events & Presentations page.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. The Company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -70,1 M -54,4 M -54,4 M
Net cash 2023 104 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,00x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 116 M 89,7 M 89,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 77,3%
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Drysdale Chief Executive Officer
Eric So Executive Chairman & President
Greg Cavers Chief Financial Officer
Alex Nivorozhkin Chief Scientific Officer
Michael Gavin Palfreyman Chief Research & Development Officer
