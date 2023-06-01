Advanced search
    CYBN   CA23256X1006

CYBIN INC.

(CYBN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-05-31 pm EDT
0.2700 USD   -4.93%
07:32aCybin to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference
BU
05/31Cybin Enters $30 Million Common Share Purchase Agreement With Lincoln Park Capital Fund
MT
05/30Cybin Announces US$30M Common Stock Purchase Agreement from Lincoln Park Capital Fund
BU
Cybin to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

06/01/2023 | 07:32am EDT
Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, is pleased to announce that Doug Drysdale, Cybin’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference taking place in New York City, NY from June 7-9, 2023.

Mr. Drysdale’s presentation will be webcast live on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the event, please click here to access the webcast. The archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website on the Events & Presentations page.

About Cybin

Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions.

Cybin’s goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The Company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder and has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit www.cybin.com or follow the team on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -47,2 M -34,8 M -34,8 M
Net cash 2023 19,3 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 -1,47x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 76,7 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart CYBIN INC.
Cybin Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CYBIN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,37 CAD
Average target price 7,81 CAD
Spread / Average Target 2 030%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Drysdale Chief Executive Officer
Eric So Executive Chairman & President
Greg Cavers Chief Financial Officer
Alex Nivorozhkin Chief Scientific Officer
Michael Gavin Palfreyman Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBIN INC.-9.12%56
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED12.65%83 782
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.49%78 041
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.90%27 515
GENMAB A/S-6.63%25 796
BIONTECH SE-30.54%25 147
