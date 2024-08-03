Translating cancer biology into medicines
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) JUNE 2024
Cyclacel Opportunity
Discovered and developing fadraciclib & plogosertib cell cycle, drug portfolio
Fadra potentially best-in-class, next generation CDK inhibitor
Unique Ph 2 precision medicine strategy: patients with CDKN2A/CDKN2B mutations
Single-agent anticancer activity (CR, PR, SD) with good tolerability including:
- GYN (incl. breast/endometrial/ovarian), hepatobiliary, NSCLC, pancreatic, testicular and lymphoma
Enroll two Phase 2 cohorts with readouts in Q4 '24 - Q1 '25; potentially supporting registration pathways
Fadra Patient Groups
- Two dose escalation studies:
- 065-01IV (n=52)
- 20/52 had sequencing data
- 6/20 had CDKN2A and/or CDKN2B alterations
- 065-101oral (n=47)
- 21/47 had sequencing data
- 5/21 had CDKN2A and/or CDKN2B alterations
Data on file.
Responder Profiles: CDKN2A/B Alterations (retrospective review)
Patient
Histology
Best Response (sum
Dose Level
Schedule
Mutation
Study
of target lesions)
38 iv
Endometrial
CR (-100%)
213mg QD
2d/wk 2/3 wks
CDKN2A, CDKN2B, MTAP loss,
065-01
MCL1 amp
14 iv
Ovarian
SD (-2.5%)
192mg/m2
1d/3 wks
CDKN2A, CCNE1, MYC gain
065-01
11 iv
Salivary gland
SD (0.8%)
128mg/m2
1d/3 wks
CDKN2A mutation & gain
065-01
CDKN2B gain
51 oral
NSCLC squamous
SD (-22%)
125mg BID
5d/wk 4/4 wks
CDKN2B loss
065-101
21 oral
PTCL
PR (-16%)
100mg BID
5d/wk 4/4 wks
CDKN2A mutation
065-101
angioimmunoblastic
16 oral
Cholangiocarcinoma
SD (-5%)
75mg BID
5d/wk 4/4 wks
CDKN2A mutation
065-101
55 oral
Pancreatic
SD (4%)
125mg BID
5d/wk 4/4 wks
CDKN2A loss
065-101
62 oral
Sertoli germ cell
SD (-12%)
150mg QD
7d/wk 4/4 wks
CDKN2A, CDKN2B, MTAP loss
065-101
testicular
Fadra - Novel and Potent CDK2 and CDK9 inhibitor
Kinase Profile
CDK9 inhibition
CDK2 inhibition
EOL-1(KTM2A-PTD, CDKN2A/B Loss) AML xenograft
Mean T/C (%) Day 19 40 mg/kg CYC065: 4% 29 mg/kg CYC065: 7%
Depletion of MCL1 level and Rb phosphorylation (pRB) in vivo following fadraciclib treatment of lung cancer PDX models
Vehicle
Fadraciclib
Vehicle
Fadraciclib
MCL1
pRB
Frame, PLoS One 2020, 15:e0234103; Kawakami, Mol Cancer Ther 2021, 20:477
CDKN2A/B and Fadra MoA
CDKN2A encodes p16INK4a, CDKN2B p15INK4b which inhibit D-type cyclin complexes w/ CDK4 & CDK6
- Dysregulated CDK4/6 drive cancer progression and proliferation in G1, suggesting a role for CDK4/6 inhibition
- Abemaciclib (CDK4/6i) activity in CDKN2A mutant cells is limited by CDK2 bypass of CDK4/6 inhibition 1
CDKN2A also encodes p14ARF, which disrupts MDM2-directed degradation of p53; suppression of MDM2 expression by CDK9i may compensate for loss of this activity
No approved drugs for patients harboring CDKN2A/ CDKN2B
1 Gong, Cancer Cell 2017, 32, 761.
CDKN2A Alterations
Solid tumors >10%: GBM, H&N, pancreas, esophagus, lung, bladder, HCC/BTC, breast, melanoma, sarcoma
Lymphoma: CDKN2A deletions in 46% of PTCL-NOS patients.
cBioportal, dl 23OCT23. Maura F et al Haematologica. 2021 Nov 1 106 11 2918
CDKN2B Alterations
>10%: glioma, lung, bladder, H&N, pancreas, melanoma, esophagus, sarcoma, HCC/BTC, breast, ovarian
cBioportal, dl 23OCT23.
Fadra Oral 065-101 Ph 1/2 Solid Tumors & Lymphoma (ongoing, unselected, late line)
Enrolled n=47 as of March 26, 2024. No DLT in cohorts 1-5 (n=22). DL5=RP2D. PoC part to start next.
Dose Escalation* (3+3; unselected, all comer, late line; DL= dose level)
DL6B (n=10)
150mg qd tabs 7d (4/4 wk)
DL6A (n=13)
125mg bid tabs M to F (4/4 wk)
DL6 (n=2)
150mg bid caps M to F (4/4 wk)
DL5 (n=9)
100mg bid caps M to F (4/4 wk)
DL4 (n=3)
100mg bid caps M to F (3/4 wk)
DL3 (n=3)
75mg bid caps M to F (3/4 wk)
DL2 (n=4)
50mg bid caps M to F (3/4 wk)
Starting DL (n=3)
50mg bid caps MWF (3/4 wk)
Proof of Concept (PoC)**
(Simon 2-stage; 2nd /3rd line)
- Cohort 1: Endometrial, Ovarian
- Cohort 2: Biliary / cholangiocarcinoma
- Cohort 3: Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Cohort 4: Breast (post-CDK4/6i, TNBC, HER-2
- refractory)
Cohorts 5, 6: Lymphoma (T-cell;B-cell)
- Cohort 7: mCRC (including KRAS mutated)
- Cohort 8 Basket: biomarker selected
(related MoA suspected; expand if PR seen)
Pivotal
(if randomized study not needed)
Single-arm, open label, study for n=TBD cancer patients in a histology from PoC
Pivotal indication to be determined based on clinical data from PoC
*Single agent.**Single agent; followed by combination. ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04983810.
10
