Translating cancer biology into medicines

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) JUNE 2024

Cyclacel Opportunity

Discovered and developing fadraciclib & plogosertib cell cycle, drug portfolio

Fadra potentially best-in-class, next generation CDK inhibitor

Unique Ph 2 precision medicine strategy: patients with CDKN2A/CDKN2B mutations

Single-agent anticancer activity (CR, PR, SD) with good tolerability including:

  1. GYN (incl. breast/endometrial/ovarian), hepatobiliary, NSCLC, pancreatic, testicular and lymphoma

Enroll two Phase 2 cohorts with readouts in Q4 '24 - Q1 '25; potentially supporting registration pathways

Fadra Patient Groups

  • Two dose escalation studies:
    • 065-01IV (n=52)
      • 20/52 had sequencing data
      • 6/20 had CDKN2A and/or CDKN2B alterations
    • 065-101oral (n=47)
      • 21/47 had sequencing data
      • 5/21 had CDKN2A and/or CDKN2B alterations

Responder Profiles: CDKN2A/B Alterations (retrospective review)

Patient

Histology

Best Response (sum

Dose Level

Schedule

Mutation

Study

of target lesions)

38 iv

Endometrial

CR (-100%)

213mg QD

2d/wk 2/3 wks

CDKN2A, CDKN2B, MTAP loss,

065-01

MCL1 amp

14 iv

Ovarian

SD (-2.5%)

192mg/m2

1d/3 wks

CDKN2A, CCNE1, MYC gain

065-01

11 iv

Salivary gland

SD (0.8%)

128mg/m2

1d/3 wks

CDKN2A mutation & gain

065-01

CDKN2B gain

51 oral

NSCLC squamous

SD (-22%)

125mg BID

5d/wk 4/4 wks

CDKN2B loss

065-101

21 oral

PTCL

PR (-16%)

100mg BID

5d/wk 4/4 wks

CDKN2A mutation

065-101

angioimmunoblastic

16 oral

Cholangiocarcinoma

SD (-5%)

75mg BID

5d/wk 4/4 wks

CDKN2A mutation

065-101

55 oral

Pancreatic

SD (4%)

125mg BID

5d/wk 4/4 wks

CDKN2A loss

065-101

62 oral

Sertoli germ cell

SD (-12%)

150mg QD

7d/wk 4/4 wks

CDKN2A, CDKN2B, MTAP loss

065-101

testicular

Fadra - Novel and Potent CDK2 and CDK9 inhibitor

Kinase Profile

CDK9 inhibition

CDK2 inhibition

EOL-1(KTM2A-PTD, CDKN2A/B Loss) AML xenograft

Mean T/C (%) Day 19 40 mg/kg CYC065: 4% 29 mg/kg CYC065: 7%

Depletion of MCL1 level and Rb phosphorylation (pRB) in vivo following fadraciclib treatment of lung cancer PDX models

Vehicle

Fadraciclib

Vehicle

Fadraciclib

MCL1

pRB

Frame, PLoS One 2020, 15:e0234103; Kawakami, Mol Cancer Ther 2021, 20:477

CDKN2A/B and Fadra MoA

CDKN2A encodes p16INK4a, CDKN2B p15INK4b which inhibit D-type cyclin complexes w/ CDK4 & CDK6

  • Dysregulated CDK4/6 drive cancer progression and proliferation in G1, suggesting a role for CDK4/6 inhibition
  • Abemaciclib (CDK4/6i) activity in CDKN2A mutant cells is limited by CDK2 bypass of CDK4/6 inhibition 1

CDKN2A also encodes p14ARF, which disrupts MDM2-directed degradation of p53; suppression of MDM2 expression by CDK9i may compensate for loss of this activity

No approved drugs for patients harboring CDKN2A/ CDKN2B

1 Gong, Cancer Cell 2017, 32, 761.

CDKN2A Alterations

Solid tumors >10%: GBM, H&N, pancreas, esophagus, lung, bladder, HCC/BTC, breast, melanoma, sarcoma

Lymphoma: CDKN2A deletions in 46% of PTCL-NOS patients.

cBioportal, dl 23OCT23. Maura F et al Haematologica. 2021 Nov 1 106 11 2918

CDKN2B Alterations

>10%: glioma, lung, bladder, H&N, pancreas, melanoma, esophagus, sarcoma, HCC/BTC, breast, ovarian

cBioportal, dl 23OCT23.

Fadra Oral 065-101 Ph 1/2 Solid Tumors & Lymphoma (ongoing, unselected, late line)

Enrolled n=47 as of March 26, 2024. No DLT in cohorts 1-5 (n=22). DL5=RP2D. PoC part to start next.

Dose Escalation* (3+3; unselected, all comer, late line; DL= dose level)

DL6B (n=10)

150mg qd tabs 7d (4/4 wk)

DL6A (n=13)

125mg bid tabs M to F (4/4 wk)

DL6 (n=2)

150mg bid caps M to F (4/4 wk)

DL5 (n=9)

100mg bid caps M to F (4/4 wk)

DL4 (n=3)

100mg bid caps M to F (3/4 wk)

DL3 (n=3)

75mg bid caps M to F (3/4 wk)

DL2 (n=4)

50mg bid caps M to F (3/4 wk)

Starting DL (n=3)

50mg bid caps MWF (3/4 wk)

Proof of Concept (PoC)**

(Simon 2-stage; 2nd /3rd line)

  • Cohort 1: Endometrial, Ovarian
  • Cohort 2: Biliary / cholangiocarcinoma
  • Cohort 3: Hepatocellular Carcinoma
    Cohort 4: Breast (post-CDK4/6i, TNBC, HER-2
  • refractory)

Cohorts 5, 6: Lymphoma (T-cell;B-cell)

  • Cohort 7: mCRC (including KRAS mutated)
  • Cohort 8 Basket: biomarker selected

(related MoA suspected; expand if PR seen)

Pivotal

(if randomized study not needed)

Single-arm, open label, study for n=TBD cancer patients in a histology from PoC

Pivotal indication to be determined based on clinical data from PoC

*Single agent.**Single agent; followed by combination. ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04983810.

