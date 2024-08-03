Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis control biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a Cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) inhibitor, in solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The epigenetic/anti-mitotic program is evaluating plogosertib, in solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The Company's Plogosertib is a novel, small molecule, selective and potent Polo-like kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, which has demonstrated potent and selective target inhibition (PLK1 IC50 approximately 3 nM) and efficacy in human tumor xenografts at non-toxic doses. Its translational biology program supports the development of plogosertib in solid tumor and hematological malignancy indications.