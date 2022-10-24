Cyclacel Hosting Research & Development Day

-Program Update on its CDK2/9 Inhibitor, Oral Fadraciclib, and Oral PLK1 Inhibitor, CYC140, for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors and Lymphoma-



-Monday, October 31st @ 10 am ET-

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, today announced that it will host a research and development day, featuring key opinion leaders (KOL), with a focus on the Company’s CDK2/9 inhibitor, oral fadraciclib, and PLK1 inhibitor, oral CYC140, on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

The R&D Day will feature renowned KOLs in oncology and program updates from senior management.

Jasmine Zain, MD, from City of Hope National Medical Center, will be providing an overview of the unmet medical needs in the treatment of T-cell lymphomas.

Do-Youn Oh, MD, PhD, from Seoul National University, will discuss unmet medical needs and current treatment options for hepatobiliary cancers.

The Cyclacel leadership team will then provide a program update on the company’s pipeline, highlighting patient data from the 065-101 oral fadraciclib Phase 1/2 study in solid tumors and lymphoma. In addition, an update will address progress with CYC140, Cyclacel’s oral PLK1 inhibitor, in a Phase 1/2 study as a potential treatment for solid tumors and lymphoma.

Dr. Zain is a professor in the Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation and Director of the T cell Lymphoma Program at the Toni Stephenson Lymphoma Center at City of Hope since 2014. She has led many clinical trials for T cell lymphomas and is a member of the NCCN Guidelines Committee for the treatment of T cell lymphomas.

Dr. Zain obtained her medical degree from Fatima Jinnah Medical College for Women in Lahore, Pakistan. She went on to complete an internship and residency at North Shore Hospital, Forest Hills, NY, followed by a hematology/oncology fellowship at New York University Medical Center. During her career she has worked at many institutions including Columbia University and NYU Medical Center. Her focus remains in developing novel therapies for T cell lymphomas.

Triple-board certified in hematology, oncology and internal medicine, Dr. Zain is an active member of several professional associations and has published more than 78 peer-reviewed publications, abstracts and book chapters. She has been invited to speak both nationally and internationally.

Dr. Oh is Professor, Division of Medical Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine at Seoul National University and Seoul National University College of Medicine.

Dr. Oh graduated from Seoul National University College of Medicine in 1997, and had residency training in Internal Medicine, and a fellowship in Hematology/Medical Oncology training at the Seoul National University Hospital. She received her PhD in the Department of Internal Medicine at the Seoul National University College of Medicine in 2005.

Her main research interests include gastric, pancreatic, and biliary tract cancer, with a particular interest in translational research and early new drug development. She has published over 250 peer-reviewed journal articles and has many committee memberships, including the Korean Cancer Association, Korean Association of Clinical Oncology, Korean Cancer Study Group, American Society of Clinical Oncology, and American Association for Cancer Research.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the anti-mitotic program CYC140, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of Cyclacel’s product candidates, the conduct and results of future clinical trials, plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials and plans regarding partnering activities. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that product candidates that appeared promising in early research and clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials, trials may have difficulty enrolling, Cyclacel may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the risks associated with reliance on collaborative partners for further clinical trials, development and commercialization of product candidates. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and other filings we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



