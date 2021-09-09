Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYCC   US23254L6039

CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CYCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals : Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend on 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock (Form 8-K)

09/09/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend on 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock

On September 8, 2021, the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the 'Company') declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.15 per share on the Company's 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock ('Preferred Stock'). The cash dividend will be payable on November 1, 2021 to the holders of record of the Preferred Stock as of the close of business on October 15, 2021.

The Board considered numerous factors in determining whether to declare the quarterly dividend, including the requisite financial analysis and determination of a surplus. While the Board will analyze the advisability of the declaration of dividends in future quarters, there is no assurance that future quarterly dividends will be declared.

Disclaimer

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 20:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:22pCYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend on 6% Converti..
PU
04:18pCYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/08Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Three Conferences in September
GL
08/12CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
08/11CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces First Patients with Solid Tumors Dosed with..
PU
08/11CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
08/11Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
08/11CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Earnings Flash (CYCC) CYCLACEL Reports Q2 Loss $-0.56..
MT
08/11Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Pr..
GL
08/03Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -22,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,8 M 52,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,72 $
Average target price 20,25 $
Spread / Average Target 254%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Spiro Rombotis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul McBarron Secretary, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Christopher S. Henney Chairman
Mark Kirschbaum Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory T. Hradsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-26.76%53
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.38%90 124
BIONTECH SE312.46%81 209
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS38.52%69 574
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.25.40%63 781
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-19.03%49 647