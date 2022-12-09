Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYCC   US23254L6039

CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CYCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-12-09 pm EST
0.7111 USD   +7.68%
04:23pCyclacel Pharmaceuticals : Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend on 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock - Form 8-K
PU
04:18pCyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/28Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals : November 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals : Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend on 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock - Form 8-K

12/09/2022 | 04:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 6, 2022

CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 0-50626 91-1707622

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

200 Connell Drive, Suite 1500

Berkeley Heights, NJ07922

(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (908) 517-7330

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share CYCC The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value CYCCP The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend on 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock

On December 6, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.15 per share on the Company's 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock ("Preferred Stock"). The cash dividend will be payable on February 1, 2023 to the holders of record of the Preferred Stock as of the close of business on January 13, 2023.

The Board considered numerous factors in determining whether to declare the quarterly dividend, including the requisite financial analysis and determination of a surplus. While the Board will analyze the advisability of the declaration of dividends in future quarters, there is no assurance that future quarterly dividends will be declared.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
By: /s/ Paul McBarron
Name: Paul McBarron
Title: Executive Vice President-Finance,
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Date: December 9, 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 21:22:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:23pCyclacel Pharmaceuticals : Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend on 6% Convertible Exchan..
PU
04:18pCyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/28Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals : November 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
11/10CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
11/09Transcript : Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2..
CI
11/09Earnings Flash (CYCC) CYCLACEL Posts Q3 Loss $-0.42
MT
11/09Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Busi..
GL
11/09Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Sep..
CI
11/03Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
10/31Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -20,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,28 M 8,28 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,66 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2 626%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Spiro Rombotis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul McBarron Secretary, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Christopher S. Henney Chairman
Mark Kirschbaum Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory T. Hradsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-82.49%8
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS44.62%82 480
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.02%81 748
BIONTECH SE-33.36%41 753
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-32.53%33 492
GENMAB A/S23.08%29 964