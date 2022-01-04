Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals : January 2022 Corporate Presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about financial results and estimates, business strategy, clinical trial plans and research and development programs of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. By their nature, forward- looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and are generally preceded by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "predicts," "potential," and similar expressions (including the negative thereof). For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to our most recent registration statement on Form S-1, most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current filings that have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. The information in this presentation is current as of this date. Cyclacel does not take any responsibility to update such information.