  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CYCC   US23254L6039

CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CYCC)
  Report
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals : January 2022 Corporate Presentation

01/04/2022 | 10:59am EST
Translating cancer biology into medicines

Corporate Presentation January 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about financial results and estimates, business strategy, clinical trial plans and research and development programs of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. By their nature, forward- looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and are generally preceded by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "predicts," "potential," and similar expressions (including the negative thereof). For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to our most recent registration statement on Form S-1, most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current filings that have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. The information in this presentation is current as of this date. Cyclacel does not take any responsibility to update such information.

© 2022 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Released JAN2022

2

Cyclacel Summary

  • Founded by Prof. Sir David Lane, PhD (discovery of p53): CDK2/9 hypothesis
    • Prof. David Glover, PhD (discovery of Aurora, Polo mitotic kinases): PLK-centric hypothesis
  • Experienced management team
  • Converting cell cycle control biology into innovative oncology medicines
  • Two assets targeting CDK2/9 and PLK1 in mid-stage development
  • $40.2m cash position
  • Array of multiple data readouts

© 2022 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Released JAN2022

3

Experienced Executive Leadership

Spiro Rombotis

President & CEO

Paul McBarron

COO & CFO

Mark Kirschbaum, MD

CMO

Sterling Drug

© 2022 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Released JAN2022

4

New Therapeutic Strategy: Degrade Cancer Escape Mechanisms

We need well tolerated, orally available, precision medicines to:

  • Suppress or degrade cancer promoting proteins/genes that enable escape
  • Degrade multiple, related mechanisms with one drug; beats giving two separate drugs for each mechanism which limits combinability
  • Early emphasis on determining mechanistically-relevant, dosing strategy
  • Patient convenience and compliance are key value drivers
  • First- and best-in-class are often not the same; pie split among first 2 drugs

© 2022 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Released JAN2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 15:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -20,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,4 M 44,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,45 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 349%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Spiro Rombotis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul McBarron Secretary, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Christopher S. Henney Chairman
Mark Kirschbaum Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory T. Hradsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.40%44
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.0.00%91 043
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%65 567
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.33%56 579
BIONTECH SE-10.07%55 997
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.00%54 159