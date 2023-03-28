Advanced search
    CYCC   US23254L6039

CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CYCC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-27 pm EDT
0.5753 USD   -4.05%
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals : March 2023 Corporate Presentation

03/28/2023 | 09:19am EDT
Presentation March 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of Cyclacel's product candidates, the conduct and results of future clinical trials, plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials and plans regarding partnering activities. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that product candidates that appeared promising in early research and clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials, trials may have difficulty enrolling patients, Cyclacel may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and the risks associated with reliance on collaborative partners for further clinical trials, development and commercialization of product candidates. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and other filings we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cyclacel Summary

  • STRATEGY: Leverage understanding of cancer biology to bring Rx candidates to proof-of-concept

  • SCIENCE: Leader in cell cycle checkpoint control and oncology drug innovator

  • ASSETS: Multiple data readouts from registration-directed, Ph 1/2 studies

    - Fadraciclib (CYC065, CDK2/9 inhibitor): Ph 1/2 solid tumors and lymphoma ongoing

    • • Single agent responses in unselected, late line solid tumors and lymphoma; data 1H 2023 - Plogosertib (CYC140, PLK1 inhibitor): Ph 1/2 solid tumors and lymphoma ongoing

    • • Early indication of anticancer activity, interim dose escalation data 2H 2023

  • CASH RUNWAY: To Q4 2023

Experienced Executive Leadership

Spiro Rombotis

President & CEO

Paul McBarron

COO & CFO

Mark Kirschbaum, MD

CMO

Sterling Drug

Therapeutic Strategy: Enabling Apoptosis

  • Durably suppress proteins/genes associated with cancer resistance enable apoptosis

  • • Suppress multiple, redundant mechanisms with a single drug

  • • Optimize mechanistically-relevant, dosing strategy

Disclaimer

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 13:18:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -32,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,33x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7,21 M 7,21 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,58 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 2 247%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Spiro Rombotis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul McBarron Secretary, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Christopher S. Henney Chairman
Mark Kirschbaum Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory T. Hradsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.75%7
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.65%87 559
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.82%79 305
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.1.27%34 877
BIONTECH SE-17.72%30 037
GENMAB A/S-11.46%24 579
