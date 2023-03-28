Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals : March 2023 Corporate Presentation

Presentation March 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of Cyclacel's product candidates, the conduct and results of future clinical trials, plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials and plans regarding partnering activities. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that product candidates that appeared promising in early research and clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials, trials may have difficulty enrolling patients, Cyclacel may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and the risks associated with reliance on collaborative partners for further clinical trials, development and commercialization of product candidates. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and other filings we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cyclacel Summary

• STRATEGY: Leverage understanding of cancer biology to bring Rx candidates to proof-of-concept

• SCIENCE: Leader in cell cycle checkpoint control and oncology drug innovator

• ASSETS: Multiple data readouts from registration-directed, Ph 1/2 studies - Fadraciclib (CYC065, CDK2/9 inhibitor): Ph 1/2 solid tumors and lymphoma ongoing • Single agent responses in unselected, late line solid tumors and lymphoma; data 1H 2023 - Plogosertib (CYC140, PLK1 inhibitor): Ph 1/2 solid tumors and lymphoma ongoing • Early indication of anticancer activity, interim dose escalation data 2H 2023

• CASH RUNWAY: To Q4 2023

Experienced Executive Leadership

Spiro Rombotis

President & CEO

Paul McBarron

COO & CFO

Mark Kirschbaum, MD

CMO

Sterling Drug

Therapeutic Strategy: Enabling Apoptosis