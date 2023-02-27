Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYCC   US23254L6039

CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CYCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
0.9230 USD   -2.85%
09:17aCyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
01/30Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference
GL
01/06Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

02/27/2023 | 09:17am EST
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, will announce fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, March 6, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET on the same day.

Conference call information:

Participant Toll-Free Number: 800-245-3047 Primary

Participant Direct/International Number: 203-518-9765 Alternate

Code for live and archived conference call is CYCCQ422. Webcast Link

For the live and archived webcast, please visit the Corporate Presentations page on the Cyclacel website at www.cyclacel.com. The webcast will be archived for 90 days and the audio replay for 7 days. 

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the anti-mitotic program plogosertib, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of Cyclacel’s product candidates, the conduct and results of future clinical trials, plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials and plans regarding partnering activities. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that product candidates that appeared promising in early research and clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials, trials may have difficulty enrolling, Cyclacel may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the risks associated with reliance on collaborative partners for further clinical trials, development and commercialization of product candidates. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and other filings we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Company:Paul McBarron, (908) 517-7330, pmcbarron@cyclacel.com
  
Investor Relations:Irina Koffler, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, (646) 970-4681, ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com


© Copyright 2023 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Cyclacel logo and Cyclacel® are trademarks of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
