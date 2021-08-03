Log in
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

08/03/2021 | 11:36am EDT
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, will announce second quarter financial results and provide a business update on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on the same day.

Conference call information:

Conference ID: CYCCQ221        

US call: (866) 342-8591/ international call: +1 (203) 518-9713 

Replay: US: (800) 839-5109 / international archive: +1 (402) 220-2688

Code for live and replay conference call is CYCCQ221 Webcast link.

For the live and replay webcast, please visit the Corporate Presentations page on the Cyclacel website at www.cyclacel.com.

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference, August 9, 2021
Fireside chat at 9:00 am EDT

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the anti-mitotic program CYC140, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of Cyclacel's product candidates, the conduct and results of future clinical trials, plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials and plans regarding partnering activities. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that product candidates that appeared promising in early research and clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials, trials may have difficulty enrolling, Cyclacel may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and the risks associated with reliance on collaborative partners for further clinical trials, development and commercialization of product candidates. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and other filings we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts 
Company:                Paul McBarron, (908) 517-7330, pmcbarron@cyclacel.com
Investor Relations: LifeSci Advisors, LLC, Irina Koffler, (646) 970-4681, ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

© Copyright 2021 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Cyclacel logo and Cyclacel® are trademarks of Cyclacel.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
