    XFLS

CYCLE ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC.

(XFLS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 04/19 03:59:54 pm
0.034 USD   +6.25%
04/20/2021 | 06:05am EDT
NE
02/17Xfuels Inc. Shareholder Update
NE
2020Cycle Energy Industries Continuing Negotiations on Texas Property; Issues Shareholder Update
NE
Xfuels Inc. Shareholder Update April 2021

04/20/2021 | 06:05am EDT
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2021) -  Xfuels Inc. (OTC Pink: XFLS) is pleased to report the following Shareholder update:

Xfuels has retained ValueDrivenCFO, https://valuedrivencfo.com/ and BF Borgers, http://www.bfbcpa.us/ to bring the company current on OTC markets as well as audit the books of the company for the years 2019-2020. Once the books of the company are audited for the years 2019-2020, Xfuels will file the appropriate application to OTC markets to up list onto OTCQB.

About ValueDrivenCFO

Experience You Can Count On: Our service includes a comprehensive consultation to help identify and close gaps and reach opportunities. We provide comprehensive reporting that describes our objectives and achievements. We help ensure your success by being your close business partner.

Our founder, Dave Williams, is a CPA with over 20 years' experience helping companies live through crisis. He employs a no-nonsense approach to management that leaves room for fun along the way. He values intelligent work, measured humility, and beating deadlines.

ValueDrivenCFO specializes in Relationship Building, Accounting Department Clean-ups, Re-Staffing and Stabilizing. We assist companies through IPO & Public Reporting, Investor Relations, Mergers and Acquisitions. We are strong in Forecasting, Technical Accounting, ERP Implementations, and Financial Reporting. Our industries include Ecommerce, service, manufacturing, and non-profit.

Dave's credentials include:
JD, Juris Doctorate, Southwestern University School of Law, Los Angeles, CA
CPA, Certified Public Accountant - California & Illinois
CMA, Certified Management Accountant
Bachelor's in Music, Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, IL
AICPA and CalCPA former member
American MENSA and Intertel Society current member

About BF Borgers

At BF Borgers CPA, PC we have built our practice by providing exceptional service to our clients through our commitment to our firm culture and values based on the three underlying principals Professionalism, Responsiveness, Quality.

PROFESSIONALISM

At BF Borgers we understand that trust is the most important factor that required by those we serve. Trust in the advice and service is the foundation necessary to help you achieve your goals and protect your vital interest. We believe that our success has come from the leadership of our professionals that is rooted in unquestionable integrity. Our clients, investors and the public know that they will receive the highest level of objectivity, independence, and due professional care from our team. Resulting in service and advice they can trust.

RESPONSIVENESS

BF Borgers was founded to partner with our clients and provide a level of customer service and communication that other firms no longer provide. We are passionate about the services we provide and are honored to serve our clients, so we set out to build a firm that was centered on providing the service and communication deserved. Our clients know that they will receive unparalleled attention from and communication with our partners, directors and managers and they will receive competent advice from a fast and accurate team. We take the time to listen and understand your needs and vital interests and provide you with the help required to think strategically and understand the options that are right for you and their possible implications.
We respect your time and needs, and our priority is to be available to serve you. We will answer your calls and emails. We will answer all your questions.

QUALITY

Quality service is the foundation of any successful accounting and tax firm. Our Firm's reputation reflects the high standards we demand of ourselves. Our professionals have extensive experience and expertise in a wide variety of industries and with individuals, businesses, and organizations of all types. Our client central culture ensures that you will work with the team that can best serve you. Or deep knowledge and our commitment to serve you is what sets us apart.

About Xfuels Inc.

Xfuels Inc. is a fully integrated energy company that products responsible products both traditional and renewable. Our continued focus on carbon footprint reduction and cutting-edge technologies not only benefit the environment and local communities but also add value to Xfuels bottom line.

Cycle Energy Services Cycle Energy Services owns and operates combo wireline-service rigs and Hydrovac Units. The focus of Cycle Energy Services is primarily end of life abandonment and reclamation of non-producing assets. The company excels by supplying fixed cost services via our custom rigs and equipment that results in reduced time onsite, faster rig in and rig out times as well as reduced number of vehicles onsite. Cycle's efficiencies reduce the amount of fuel burned to complete the abandonment and reduces the carbon footprint to abandon wells.

Cycle Hydrocarbon Technologies provides both R&D capabilities as well as previously developed and licensed technologies that aid in increased production, reduced lifting, and operation costs as well as gas and oil field intelligence. Cycle Energy Technologies immediate focus our small-scale Blue Hydrogen production plants are scheduled to roll out mid to late summer 2021 our flag ship technology the mobile GTL (gas to liquid) system will roll out shortly after. This technology brings forth increased value to the group through Cycle's internal production of gas. The value is added by turning the gas into chemicals and C5+ hydrocarbons as a 3-4x multiple which is industry groundbreaking.

Cycle Oil and Gas Xfuels owns 40% of Cycle Oil & Gas through its ownership in Cycle Energy Industries Inc. Cycle Oil & Gas focuses on acquiring & optimizing underdeveloped oil & gas assets and employs in-house developed & licensed technologies to increase production, optimize performance & reduce costs. The company currently produces approximately 80 barrels/day of oil as well as several non-operational properties and GORRS (Gross Overriding Royalties).

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Xfuels Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Xfuels Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Xfuels Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information please contact:
Xfuels Inc. Public Relations and Shareholder Information
Email: mikem@xxfuels.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80998


© Newsfilecorp 2021
