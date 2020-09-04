Log in
CYCLERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CYCLERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CYCN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

Cyclerion to Participate at Upcoming September 2020 Investor Conferences

09/04/2020 | 07:01am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators for the treatment of serious and orphan diseases, today announced that Company management will be participating in several upcoming September 2020 investor conferences:

  • Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on September 9th
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 16th at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 16th and a virtual Fireside Chat on September 17th at 3:20 p.m. ET
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on September 21st –23rd on September 21st at 10:50 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the H.C. Wainwright, Cantor, and Oppenheimer presentations can be accessed within the Investors & Media section of the Cyclerion.com website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics 
Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Lead programs include its vascular-targeted olinciguat in Phase 2 development for sickle cell disease and IW-6463, a pioneering CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator in clinical development for Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv)

For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter (@Cyclerion) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion).

Investors
Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
ctanzi@kendallir.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
