  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cycliq Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYQ   AU000000CYQ5

CYCLIQ GROUP LIMITED

(CYQ)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/04 11:37:04 pm EDT
0.019 AUD    --.--%
05:13aCYCLIQ : Proposed issue of securities - CYQ
PU
03/30Cycliq Group Partners With OliveX to Enter Metaverse
MT
03/29Cycliq Spins into the Metaverse
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cycliq : Proposed issue of securities - CYQ

04/06/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Proposed issue of securitiesAnnouncement Summary



Entity name CYCLIQ GROUP LTD

Announcement Type New announcement

Date of this announcement 6/4/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Proposed +issue date 6/4/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementProposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CYCLIQ GROUP LTD



We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2 Registered Number Type ACN

Registration Number 119749647

1.3 ASX issuer code CYQ

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 6/4/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securitiesPart 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue



Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)Have you received confirmation from Will the entity be seeking quotationASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Unquoted options

+Security type

Options

of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

Yes

+Security description

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 2,626,395

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Partial settlement for the Glory Horse Investment Holdings dispute

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities



Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0250

6/4/2025

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised CYQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised 2626395

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date 6/4/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

2626395

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No



  • 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

    No

  • 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

    No

  • 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

  • 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

    No

  • 7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Partial settlement for the Glory Horse Investment Holdings dispute

  • 7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds?

    No

  • 7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

7F.3 Any on-sale of the +securities proposed to be issued within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cycliq Group Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
