CYTH Investor Presentation November 2021[2].pdf

Investment Opportunity
Deep expertise with Cyclodextrins with over 10 years of patient exposure
Lead program, Trappsol® Cyclo™ demonstrated to be safe and effective in multiple clinical studies in NPC
Potential to be first targeted therapy for patients with neurodegenerative diseases
Leadership team with proven expertise
Manufacturing at commercial scale inclusive of 60-month stability and 96hr In-use stability
Currently Targeting 2 Serious Diseases with Unmet Medical Need
Niemann Pick Disease Type C
Fatal and progressive genetic disorder Orphan indication affecting >9,000 in 80 countries (~400 in U.S. / 320 EU5) 1
Alzheimer's Disease
6th leading cause of death affecting
5 million people in the U.S.2
Platform technology has potential to fuel pipeline expansion opportunities
1. April 2021, Tessellon Inc. (former Kantar Health experts with 25+ years of epidemiology and forecasting experience),
NASDAQ: CYTH(www.Tessellon.com); Exhaustive literature search with a broad range of MESH terms in United States + 79 other countries.
