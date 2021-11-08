Log in
    CYTH   US23254X2018

CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CYTH)
CYTH Investor Presentation November 2021.pdf

11/08/2021 | 03:28pm EST
November 2021

Corporate Presentation

November 2021

Corporate Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information in this presentation relates to future events or future business and financial performance. Such statements constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements can be only predictions and the actual events or results may differ from those discussed due to, among other things, the risks described in the public filings and other publications of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "estimates", "target", and other similar expressions that indicate trends and future events.

The market data and certain other statistical information used throughout this presentation are based on independent industry publications, governmental publications, reports by market research firms or other independent sources. Some data are also based on the Company's good faith estimates. In addition, this presentation includes summaries of scientific activities and outcomes that have been condensed to aid the reader in gaining general understanding.

The information about Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries is solely for information purposes and is not to be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any state.

Factors that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's need for additional capital; the Company's reliance on its Trappsol® Cyclo™ product, which may never receive regulatory approval; the Company's ability to commercialize any of its proposed drug products if it receives regulatory approval; the outcome of the Company's clinical trials, which may not support the Company's product claims or may result in adverse side effects; the cost and timing of the Company's clinical trials; the Company's reliance on third parties to conduct clinical trials and to produce its products; and other risks associated with being a clinical stage biotechnology company.

This presentation is not to be copied, transmitted, displayed, distributed (for compensation or otherwise), or altered in any way without the prior written consent of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.

Investment Opportunity

Investment Opportunity

Deep expertise with Cyclodextrins with over 10 years of patient exposure

Lead program, Trappsol® Cyclo™ demonstrated to be safe and effective in multiple clinical studies in NPC

Potential to be first targeted therapy for patients with neurodegenerative diseases

Leadership team with proven expertise

Manufacturing at commercial scale inclusive of 60-month stability and 96hr In-use stability

Currently Targeting 2 Serious Diseases with Unmet Medical Need

Niemann Pick Disease Type C

Fatal and progressive genetic disorder Orphan indication affecting >9,000 in 80 countries (~400 in U.S. / 320 EU5) 1

Alzheimer's Disease

6th leading cause of death affecting

5 million people in the U.S.2

Platform technology has potential to fuel pipeline expansion opportunities

1. April 2021, Tessellon Inc. (former Kantar Health experts with 25+ years of epidemiology and forecasting experience),

NASDAQ: CYTH(www.Tessellon.com); Exhaustive literature search with a broad range of MESH terms in United States + 79 other countries.

cyclotherapeutics.com 2. https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/facts-figures

Target Upcoming Milestones with Potential to Drive Value

Pivotal

Manufacturing

Phase 1/2 study

Phase 3 study

Niemann-Pick

Disease Type C

Positive topline results

Site activation ongoing and

Commercial scale-up

reported March 2021

currently enrolling patients

batch runs: Q3 2021

Alzheimer's

Pre-IND meeting

File IND for potential Phase 2 study

Disease

Q2 2021

Q4 2021

Niemann-Pick Disease Type C Regulatory Highlights

Orphan Drug Designation in U.S. | Fast Track Status in U.S.| Potential for Priority Review Voucher (PRV) in U.S

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation | Orphan Designation in EU |

EMA Pediatric Investigational Plan Adopted

NASDAQ: CYTH

1: As of June 30, 2021; 2: As of September 30, 2021; 3: As of August 13, 2021

cyclotherapeutics.com

Leadership Team with Proven Experience

N. Scott Fine

Joshua M. Fine

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Chief Financial Officer

Lise Lund Kjems, MD, PhD

Michael Lisjak

Chief Medical Officer

Chief Regulatory Officer

Sharon H. Hrynkow, Ph.D.

Russ Belden

Chief Scientific Officer

Acting Chief Commercial Officer

Jeffrey L. Tate, Ph.D.

Lori McKenna Gorski

Chief Operating Officer, Chief Quality Officer & Director

Global Head of Patient Advocacy

NASDAQ: CYTH cyclotherapeutics.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 20:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,37 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,5 M 45,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 33,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 22,1x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 86,3%
Technical analysis trends CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,07 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nathan Scott Fine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua M. Fine Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Markus Walter Sieger Chairman
Sharon Hrynkow Chief Scientific Officer & SVP-Medical Affairs
Lise Lund Kjems Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.62.53%46
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.84%430 245
ROCHE HOLDING AG17.90%348 946
PFIZER, INC.32.06%272 541
NOVO NORDISK A/S70.05%257 225
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.95%240 247