    CYTH   US23254X2018

CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CYTH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyclo Therapeutics : CYTH Investor Presentation January 22.pdf

01/05/2022 | 09:08am EST
NASDAQ: CYTH cyclotherapeutics.com

Corporate Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

2

Some of the information in this presentation relates to future events or future business and financial performance. Such statements constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements can be only predictions and the actual events or results may differ from those discussed due to, among other things, the risks described in the public filings and other publications of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "estimates", "target", and other similar expressions that indicate trends and future events.

The market data and certain other statistical information used throughout this presentation are based on independent industry publications, governmental publications, reports by market research firms or other independent sources. Some data are also based on the Company's good faith estimates. In addition, this presentation includes summaries of scientific activities and outcomes that have been condensed to aid the reader in gaining general understanding.

The information about Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries is solely for information purposes and is not to be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any state.

Factors that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's need for additional capital; the Company's reliance on its Trappsol® Cyclo™ product, which may never receive regulatory approval; the Company's ability to commercialize any of its proposed drug products if it receives regulatory approval; the outcome of the Company's clinical trials, which may not support the Company's product claims or may result in adverse side effects; the cost and timing of the Company's clinical trials; the Company's reliance on third parties to conduct clinical trials and to produce its products; and other risks associated with being a clinical stage biotechnology company.

This presentation is not to be copied, transmitted, displayed, distributed (for compensation or otherwise), or altered in any way without the prior written consent of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.

NASDAQ: CYTH cyclotherapeutics.com

Platform Technology Pipeline:

3

Trappsol® Cyclo™ allows for a multiple shots on goal model

Program

Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Milestones

Trappsol® Cyclo™

Niemann-Pick

(Pivotal Phase 3 Study)

Site activation ongoing

Disease Type C

and currently enrolling

patients

Trappsol® Cyclo™

Alzheimer's

Disease

Open IND for Phase 2 study

Orphan Drug Designation in U.S. | Fast Track Status in U.S.| Potential for Priority Review Voucher (PRV) in U.S Orphan Designation in EU | EMA Pediatric Investigational Plan Adopted

NASDAQ: CYTH cyclotherapeutics.com

Leadership Team with Proven Experience

4

N. Scott Fine

Joshua M. Fine

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Chief Financial Officer

Lise Lund Kjems, MD, PhD

Michael Lisjak

Chief Medical Officer

Chief Regulatory Officer

Sharon H. Hrynkow, Ph.D.

Russ Belden

Chief Scientific Officer

Acting Chief Commercial Officer

Jeffrey L. Tate, Ph.D.

Lori McKenna Gorski

Chief Operating Officer, Chief Quality Officer & Director

Global Head of Patient Advocacy

NASDAQ: CYTH cyclotherapeutics.com

5

Niemann-Pick

Disease Type C

Ongoing Pivotal

Phase 3 Study

NASDAQ: CYTH cyclotherapeutics.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 14:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,37 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,1 M 36,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 26,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,6x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,30 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 272%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nathan Scott Fine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua M. Fine Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Markus Walter Sieger Chairman
Sharon Hrynkow Chief Scientific Officer & SVP-Medical Affairs
Lise Lund Kjems Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.10.99%36
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.01%450 385
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.06%328 273
PFIZER, INC.-7.65%306 070
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-1.63%241 888
NOVO NORDISK A/S-5.93%239 219