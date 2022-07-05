Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYTH   US23254X2018

CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CYTH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:51 2022-07-05 am EDT
2.061 USD   +2.04%
10:43aCYCLO THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation
PU
06/24CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/21Cyclo Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 NPC Patient and Family Conference Hosted by the Australian NPC Disease Foundation
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyclo Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation

07/05/2022 | 10:43am EDT
NASDAQ: CYTH cyclotherapeutics.com

Corporate Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

2

Some of the information in this presentation relates to future events or future business and financial performance. Such statements constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements can be only predictions and the actual events or results may differ from those discussed due to, among other things, the risks described in the public filings and other publications of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "estimates", "target", and other similar expressions that indicate trends and future events.

The market data and certain other statistical information used throughout this presentation are based on independent industry publications, governmental publications, reports by market research firms or other independent sources. Some data are also based on the Company's good faith estimates. In addition, this presentation includes summaries of scientific activities and outcomes that have been condensed to aid the reader in gaining general understanding.

The information about Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries is solely for information purposes and is not to be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any state.

Factors that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's need for additional capital; the Company's reliance on its Trappsol® Cyclo™ product, which may never receive regulatory approval; the Company's ability to commercialize any of its proposed drug products if it receives regulatory approval; the outcome of the Company's clinical trials, which may not support the Company's product claims or may result in adverse side effects; the cost and timing of the Company's clinical trials; the Company's reliance on third parties to conduct clinical trials and to produce its products; and other risks associated with being a clinical stage biotechnology company.

This presentation is not to be copied, transmitted, displayed, distributed (for compensation or otherwise), or altered in any way without the prior written consent of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.

NASDAQ: CYTH cyclotherapeutics.com

Company Snapshot

Who:In 1990, the company was formed as Specialty Fine Chemical business specializing in cyclodextrins. In 2014, the business was expanded into a biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with challenging diseases.

What:Trappsol® Cyclo™ is a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin and in multiple clinical studies has shown encouraging results to effectively manage the transportation of cholesterol.

Why:Because cholesterol is so important to the normal function of our cells, its synthesis and degradation is tightly controlled by an array of cellular processes. When there is an imbalance in cholesterol synthesis or metabolism, cells and organs may not function properly, leading to disease or death.

How:Trappsol® Cyclo™, with its cyclic structure, facilitates the transport of accumulated cholesterol out of cellular lysosomes so it can be further processed and excreted out of cells.

NASDAQ: CYTH cyclotherapeutics.com

3

Currently Targeting 2 Serious Diseases with Unmet Medical Need

Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

Fatal and progressive genetic disorder Orphan indication affecting >9,000 in 80 countries (~400 in U.S. / 320 EU5) 1

Alzheimer's Disease

6th leading cause of death affecting

5 million people in the U.S.2

Platform technology has potential to fuel pipeline expansion opportunities

  1. April 2021, Tessellon Inc. (former Kantar Health experts with 25+ years of epidemiology and forecasting experience), (www.Tessellon.com); Exhaustive literature search with a broad range of MESH terms in United States + 79 other countries.
  2. https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/facts-figures

Platform Technology Pipeline:

4

Trappsol® Cyclo™ allows for a multiple shots on goal model

Program

Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Milestones

Trappsol® Cyclo™

Niemann-Pick

(Pivotal Phase 3 Study)

Site activation ongoing,

Disease Type C

enrolling and dosing

patients

Trappsol® Cyclo™

Alzheimer's

Open IND for

Disease

Phase 2 study

Ongoing Collaboration with University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg to

Advance Trappsol® Cyclo™ Platform and Explore Pipeline Expansion Opportunities

Orphan Drug Designation in U.S. | Fast Track Status in U.S.| Potential for Priority Review Voucher (PRV) in U.S Orphan Designation in EU | EMA Pediatric Investigational Plan Adopted

NASDAQ: CYTH cyclotherapeutics.com

Leadership Team with Proven Experience

5

N. Scott Fine

Joshua M. Fine

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Chief Financial Officer

Lise Lund Kjems, MD, PhD

Michael Lisjak

Chief Medical Officer

Chief Regulatory Officer

Jeffrey L. Tate, Ph.D.

Lori McKenna Gorski

Chief Operating Officer, Chief Quality Officer & Director

Global Head of Patient Advocacy

NASDAQ: CYTH cyclotherapeutics.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 14:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,38 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,0 M 17,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 90,7%
