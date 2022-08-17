Cyclo Therapeutics : Factsheet

We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with challenging diseases.

Our lead therapeutic asset, Trappsol® Cyclo™, is a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, and in multiple clinical studies has shown encouraging results to effectively manage the transportation of cholesterol. Taking the place of the defective NPC1 protein, Trappsol® Cyclo™, with its cyclic structure, facilitates the transport of accumulated cholesterol out of cellular lysosomes so that it can be further processed and excreted out of cells.