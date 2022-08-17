Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CYTH   US23254X2018

CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CYTH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:03 2022-08-17 pm EDT
2.489 USD   +3.29%
01:14pCYCLO THERAPEUTICS : Factsheet
PU
08/16Cyclo Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
08/15CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyclo Therapeutics : Factsheet

08/17/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
we are

Investment Summary

Leveraging over 3 decades of experience with cyclodextrins to advance clinically de-risked programs towards approval in diseases with unmet medical need.

Platform technology has demonstrated to be safe and effective with over 10 years of patient exposure.

FDA: Orphan Drug Designation (ODD), Fast-Track, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, potential PRV; EMA: ODD and adopted PIP

Enrolling and dosing patients in Pivotal Phase 3 study in Niemann-Pick Disease Type C.

Signiﬁcant market opportunity with no approved therapy to treat both systemic and neurological manifestations of NPC.

Pipeline expansion into Alzheimer's Disease (AD), patent ﬁled globally and is currently being prosecuted.

Received Study May Proceed from FDA December 2021, FPI targeted H2 2022.

Cash Balance1

Market Cap3

Shares Outstanding2

Average Volume3

$7.5M

~$21M

8.4M

~20K

1 As of June 30, 2022, 2 As of August 15, 2022, 3 As of August 15, 2022 with a closing price of $2.48

Our Mission

Our Team

We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with challenging diseases.

Our lead therapeutic asset, Trappsol® Cyclo™, is a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, and in multiple clinical studies has shown encouraging results to effectively manage the transportation of cholesterol. Taking the place of the defective NPC1 protein, Trappsol® Cyclo™, with its cyclic structure, facilitates the transport of accumulated cholesterol out of cellular lysosomes so that it can be further processed and excreted out of cells.

N. Scott Fine

Joshua M. Fine

Lisa Lund Kjems, MD, PhD

CFO

CMO

CEO

Michael Lisjak

Lori McKenna Gorski

Jeffrey L. Tate, PhD

Global Head of Patient

CRO, SVP for Business

Advocacy

Director, COO, CQO

Development

Platform Technology Pipeline

Trappsol® Cyclo™ allows for a multiple shots on goal model

Program

Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Milestones

Trappsol® Cyclo™ Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

Trappsol® Cyclo™ Alzheimer's Disease

(Pivotal Phase 3 Study)

Site activation ongoing, enrolling and dosing patients.

Open IND, Phase 2 study expected to commence before end of 2022

Orphan Drug Designation in U.S. | Fast Track Status in U.S. | Potential for Priority Review Voucher (PRV) in U.S.

Orphan Drug Designation in EU | EMA Pediatric Investigational Plan Adopted

Therapeutic Focus Areas

Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC)

Rare, fatal and progressive genetic disorder affecting the brain, liver and spleen characterized by a defect in the NPC1 protein

Cholesterol and lipids accumulate in cells of major organs and tissues leading to cell and tissue dysfunction

1/100,000 instances of NPC

0 U.S. approved NPC therapies

1 E.U approved therapy with no systemic effects

Alzheimer's Disease

The most common form of

Dementia

An irreversible, progressive neurologic disorder that slowly degrades memory, thinking and social skills that affects a person's ability to function independently

5 million+ people affected in the U.S.1

6th leading cause of death in the U.S.1

500,000 new cases every year2

13.8 million cases projected by 20501

Similarities: (1) Cognitive decline, (2) Elevated levels of tau, (3) Amyloid plaques

1. https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/facts-ﬁgures | 2. https://www.brightfocus.org/alzheimers/article/alzheimers-disease-facts-ﬁgures

cyclotherapeutics.com | NASDAQ: CYTH | Investor Relations: JTC Team, cyth@jtcir.com

Disclaimer

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 17:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,38 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,3 M 20,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,13x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,41 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 315%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nathan Scott Fine Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joshua M. Fine Secretary
Markus Walter Sieger Chairman
Lise Lund Kjems Chief Medical Officer
Jeffrey L. Tate Director, Chief Operating & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-35.39%20
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.05%440 572
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.34%294 849
PFIZER, INC.-15.56%279 832
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.74%273 886
ABBVIE INC.5.28%252 042