Cyclo Therapeutics : Private Placement - Form 8-K

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities.

On April 20, 2023, Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), completed a private placement of its securities priced at-the-market under the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc., to a group of accredited investors (the "Private Placement") that included several directors of the Company and members of management and their affiliates; including Novit, LP, an entity affiliated with F. Patrick Ostronic; and Unmet Medical Need, Inc., a non-profit charitable organization affiliated with C.E. Rick Strattan.

Investors in the private placement purchased 1,562,883 shares of common and were issued warrants to purchase 1,562,883 shares of common (the "Warrants"). The purchase price for one share of common stock and a Warrant to purchase one share of common stock was $0.835. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.71 and have a term of seven years. The gross proceeds of the Private Placement were $1,305,000.

The sale of securities in the Private Placement was exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant Section 4(a)(2) thereof and Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated thereunder. The Company did not utilize a financial adviser or placement agent in connection with the Private Placement.

The information set forth above is qualified in its entirety by reference to the actual terms of the Purchase Agreement, and the Warrant, which have been filed as Exhibits 10.1 and 4.1, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and which are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit 4.1 Form of Warrant, dated April 20, 2023, issued by Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.

Exhibit 10.1 Securities Purchase Agreement, dated as of April 20, 2023, between Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. and purchasers party thereto.

Exhibit 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. Date: April 24, 2023 By: /s/ N. Scott Fine N. Scott Fine Chief Executive Officer

