ctdh20230731_8k.htm
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) July 31, 2023
CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)
|Nevada
|000-25466
|59-3029743
|(State or other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization)
|(Commission File Number)
|(IRS Employer Identification No.)
6714 NW 16th Street, Suite B, Gainesville, Florida
|32653
|(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
|(zip code)
386-418-8060
(Registrant's telephone
number, including area code)
number, including area code)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $.0001 per share
CYTH
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants to purchase Common Stock
CYTHW
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company ☐
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On July 31, 2023, Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to consider and vote on proposals for (i) the election of the director nominees named in the definitive proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") for the Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 13, 2023 ("Proposal I"); (ii) the approval of the exercise in full of a warrant to purchase 2,514,970 shares of common stock held by Rafael Holdings, Inc. ("Rafael") ("Proposal II"), (iii) for the approval of the sale and issuance to Rafael of 4,000,000 shares of common stock and a warrant to purchase an additional 4,000,000 shares of common stock ("Proposal III"), (iv) the approval of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers ("Proposal III"); and (v) the ratification of the appointment of WithumSmith to serve as the Company's independent registered public accountants ("Proposal IV"). Stockholders holding an aggregate of 9,304,773 shares of common stock, representing 60.1% of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock as of the record date, and which constituted a quorum, were present in person or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting. The results of the voting at the Annual Meeting are presented below.
Proposal I - The eight director nominees were all elected to the Board as follows:
Director
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
N. Scott Fine
6,195,040
148,004
2,961,729
Markus W. Sieger
6,228,102
114,942
2,961,729
Jeffrey L. Tate
6,188,799
154,245
2,961,729
Randall M. Toig
6,216,977
126,067
2,961,729
William S. Shanahan
5,880,749
462,295
2,961,729
F. Patrick Ostronic
6,230,499
112,545
2,961,729
C.E. Rick Strattan
5,888,633
454,411
2,961,729
William Conkling
6,230,349
112,695
2,961,729
Proposal II - The exercise in full of a warrant to purchase 2,514,970 shares of common stock held by Rafael was approved as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
6,116,084
208,533
18,427
2,961,729
Proposal III - The sale and issuance to Rafael of 4,000,000 shares of common stock and a warrant to purchase an additional 4,000,000 shares of common stock was approved as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
6,079,511
244,719
18,814
2,961,729
Proposal IV - The compensation of the Company's named executive officers was approved as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
5,263,972
484,420
594,651
2,961,729
Proposal V - The ratification of the appointment of WithumSmith+Brown, PC was approved as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
9,067,425
205,310
32,038
N/A
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)
Exhibits.
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.
Date: July 31, 2023
By: /s/ N. Scott Fine
N. Scott Fine
Chief Executive Officer
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 21:11:38 UTC.