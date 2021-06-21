Cyclo Therapeutics : to Present at the 2021 NPC Patient and Family Conference Hosted by the Australian NPC Disease Foundation

Company to discuss clinical progress of Trappsol® Cyclo™ development program for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced it will present at the 2021 NPC Conference hosted by the Australian NPC Disease Foundation being held virtually June 25-26, 2021.

The Cyclo Therapeutics session will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, 11 AM – 12 PM AEST / Thursday, June 24, 2021, 9 PM – 10 PM EDT. During the session, Cyclo Therapeutics will discuss its proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, Trappsol® Cyclo™, delivered intravenously, and the progress of its clinical development program for the treatment of NPC. Details of the Company’s presentation are as follows:

Title: Results from Phase 1 Study to Evaluate the Single- and Multiple-Dose Pharmacokinetics of Intravenous Trappsol® Cyclo™ in Patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC-1) and the Effects of Dosing upon Biomarkers of NPC Disease Presenter: Caroline Hastings, MD, Director, Pediatric Hematology Oncology Fellowship Program, Children's Hospital & Research Center Oakland and Professor of Pediatrics, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine Title: Top Line Results from Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Safety and Efficacy of Intravenous Trappsol® Cyclo™ in Patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 Presenter: Julian AJ Raiman MBBS MSc MRCP, Consultant Inherited Metabolic Disease, Birmingham Children's Hospital, Birmingham, UK Title: Phase 3 Study (TransportNPC) to Evaluate Intravenous Trappsol® Cyclo™ in Pediatric and Adult Patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 Presenter: Gerald Cox, MD PhD, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to registered attendees. The presentations will also be made available on the Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company’s website. For more information about the event, please visit: www.npcd.org.au/npcconf2021.

Cyclo Therapeutics recently announced the commencement of its pivotal Phase 3 study (“TransportNPC”) evaluating Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of NPC. The TransportNPC study has the regulatory and IRB approval required to commence patient enrollment, and site activation is underway. For more information about the TransportNPC study, visit www.ClinicalTrials.gov and reference identifier NCT04860960.

Cyclo Therapeutics has received Orphan Drug Designation for Trappsol® Cyclo™ to treat NPC in both the US and EU, and additionally, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations in the US. The Rare Pediatric Disease Designation is one of the chief requirements for sponsors to receive a Priority Review Voucher in the US upon marketing authorization.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of three ongoing formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning an early phase clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

