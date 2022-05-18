Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYTH   US23254X2018

CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CYTH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/17 03:59:53 pm EDT
2.140 USD   +1.42%
08:17aCyclo Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
BU
05/12Earnings Flash (CYTH) CYCLO THERAPEUTICS Reports Q1 Loss $-0.33
MT
05/12CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyclo Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

05/18/2022 | 08:17am EDT
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a late clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced that N. Scott Fine, Chief Executive Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held May 23-26, 2022 in Miami, FL and virtually.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing on-demand beginning on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (cyclotherapeutics.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is being studied in a Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning a Phase 2 clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,38 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,0 M 18,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 90,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nathan Scott Fine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua M. Fine Secretary
Markus Walter Sieger Chairman
Lise Lund Kjems Chief Medical Officer
Jeffrey L. Tate Director, Chief Operating & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYCLO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-42.63%18
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.53%470 547
PFIZER, INC.-13.06%288 063
ABBVIE INC.14.31%273 513
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.12%271 308
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.97%263 868