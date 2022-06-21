Cyclo Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 NPC Patient and Family Conference Hosted by the Australian NPC Disease Foundation

Presentation by Professor Caroline Hastings, MD, Chair of the Phase 3 Trappsol® Cyclo™ Program Steering Committee and the Global Principal Investigator for the Company’s ongoing TransportNPC™ study evaluating Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced that Professor Caroline Hastings, MD will present at the 2022 NPC Conference hosted by the Australian NPC Disease Foundation being held virtually June 23-24, 2022.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

During the session, Dr. Hastings will discuss its proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, Trappsol® Cyclo™, delivered intravenously, and the progress of its clinical development program for the treatment of NPC. Details for Dr. Hastings’ session are as follows:

Title: Intravenous Trappsol® Cyclo ™ in patients with Niemann Pick Disease type C1: Updates on the Results from Phase I and Phase I/II studies and launch of the international Phase III pivotal Transport NPC trial Presenter: Caroline Hastings, MD, Director, Pediatric Hematology Oncology Fellowship Program, Children's Hospital & Research Center Oakland and Professor of Pediatrics, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine Date and Time: Friday June 24 at 10:35 am AEST in Melbourne, (Thursday June 23 at 8:35 pm EDT).

“There remains great unmet need for those living with NPC, and as a global community we must act with urgency to bring approved treatments forward to all who need them,” said Deanna Carpino from the Australian NPC Disease Foundation. “We are grateful that Dr. Hastings can be with us to connect and learn more about our patient journeys. Our families are especially excited to learn of the progress to advance TransportNPC as a potential therapy, in the hopes that it will help alleviate the burden on our underserved patient community, both in Australia and around the world.”

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to registered attendees. The presentation will also be made available on the Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company’s website. For more information about the event, please visit: https://www.npcd.org.au/conference.

Australian NPC Disease Foundation Inc (ANPDF)

Founded in 2009 by an Aussie mum with two recently diagnosed boys, this volunteer-powered charity organisation is the culmination of parents trying to save their children from an incurable and fatal disease. The ANPDF is a not-for-profit organisation that aims to support those left in the gap, raising awareness and funding research to slow or halt the progression of Niemann-Pick disease type C.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is being studied in a Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning a Phase 2 clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

