Cyclo Therapeutics to Present at the China NPC Association Meeting

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced that Lise Kjems, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics will present at the 2022 China Nieman Pick Medical Exchange & Sixth Patient Association being held August 13, 2022 in Xiamen, China.

“We are pleased to participate in a meeting such as this which represents a significant opportunity to connect with patients, caregivers, and all those dedicated to advancing research, understanding, awareness for NPC in China. We are wholeheartedly committed to advancing the clinical development Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of NPC and look forward to engaging with our global NPC community,” commented Lise Kjems, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics.

This physician, researcher and patient focused event will discuss Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC) and the latest research results for diagnosis and treatment. As part of the event, Dr. Kjems will discuss the Company’s proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, Trappsol® Cyclo™, delivered intravenously, and its clinical development program for the treatment of NPC. The session with Dr. Kjems will be held on Saturday, August 13, 5:00 PM China (GMT+8) / 5:00 AM ET.

“In China we believe there are thousands of patients affected by NPC and we are in need of novel therapies to help alleviate the burden of this fatal disease on patients and caregivers. We appreciate the support of Cyclo to engage with our community to learn more about our patients and treatment experiences, and to advance medical research to help patients and their families here and all around the world,” commented Zhang Aijun, head of China Niemann-Pick disease Association, one of the co-sponsors, secretary general of Jiujiang Volunteer Service Association.

About the China NPC Association

China Niemann-Pick Disease Association was founded in October 2010. It is currently the only NGO in China that serves patients with Niemann-Pick’s, dedicated to provide domestic Niemann-Pick Disease patients with psychological care and medical support, to popularize the public awareness of the Niemann-Pick disease, to promote domestic Niemann-Pick disease medical research, and to advocate the social security system to pay attention to and protect the patients with Niemann-Pick disease.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is being studied in a Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning a Phase 2 clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

