Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cyclone Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLE   AU0000109910

CYCLONE METALS LIMITED

(CLE)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyclone Metals : Application for quotation of securities - CLE

12/16/2021 | 01:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CYCLONE METALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 16, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CLE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

50,000,000

16/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CYCLONE METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

71095047920

1.3

ASX issuer code

CLE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

29-Oct-2021 17:05

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

CLE

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

50,000,000 Performance Rights

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

CLE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

16/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

50,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Sign on bonus for Non-Executive Director Will Scott (refer ASX announcement 27 August 2021)

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.004000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cyclone Metals Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 06:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CYCLONE METALS LIMITED
01:19aCYCLONE METALS : Application for quotation of securities - CLE
PU
12/15Cyclone Metals Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 1 million in funding
CI
12/14CYCLONE METALS : Proposed issue of securities - CLE
PU
11/21Cyclone Metals Limited Provides Sub- Audio Magnetics Data Acquisition Program Conducted..
CI
10/20CYCLONE METALS : Begins Gravity Survey at Sebastian Tenement
MT
10/20Cyclone Metals Limited to Commence Rare Earths Gravity Survey at Yalardy
CI
10/06CYCLONE METALS : To Acquire, Consolidate Further Mining Tenements in Western Australia
MT
10/05Cyclone Metals Limited Announces Further Acquisition and Consolidation of Nickol River ..
CI
10/04CYCLONE METALS : Begins Magnetic Survey at Nickol River Project
MT
08/26Cyclone Metals Limited Appoints William Scott as New Director, Effective 1 September 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -5,41 M -3,87 M -3,87 M
Net cash 2021 5,01 M 3,58 M 3,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,6 M 13,9 M 14,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales 2021 7 639x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart CYCLONE METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cyclone Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Melissa Kate Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Terry Donnelly Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Paul Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Antony William Paul Sage Executive Director
William Scott Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYCLONE METALS LIMITED-55.56%14
BHP GROUP-3.21%147 347
RIO TINTO PLC-11.26%106 061
GLENCORE PLC57.51%63 696
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.53%46 780
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.64%32 995