Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cyclone Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLE   AU0000109910

CYCLONE METALS LIMITED

(CLE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyclone Metals : Application for quotation of securities - CLE

02/04/2022 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CYCLONE METALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CLE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

151,111,110

04/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CYCLONE METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

71095047920

1.3

ASX issuer code

CLE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

15-Dec-2021 11:04

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

CLE

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

4/2/2022

ASX +security code and description

CLE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

151,111,110

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00450000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cyclone Metals Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:25:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CYCLONE METALS LIMITED
02/04CYCLONE METALS : Application for quotation of securities - CLE
PU
01/30Cyclone Metals Hits Gold Specimens at Nickol River Gold Project
MT
01/30Cyclone Metals Limited Announces Gold Specimens and Nuggets Recovered from Test Pits at..
CI
01/21Cyclone Metals Secures Regulatory Nod for Program of Works at Western Australian Gold P..
MT
01/19Cyclone Metals Limited Announces Program of Works Has Been Approved by the Department o..
CI
2021CYCLONE METALS : Application for quotation of securities - CLE
PU
2021Cyclone Metals Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 1 million in funding
CI
2021CYCLONE METALS : Proposed issue of securities - CLE
PU
2021Cyclone Metals Limited completed the acquisition of Nickol River Mining Project from D&..
CI
2021Cyclone Metals Limited Provides Sub- Audio Magnetics Data Acquisition Program Conducted..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -5,41 M -3,82 M -3,82 M
Net cash 2021 5,01 M 3,54 M 3,54 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,8 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales 2021 7 639x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart CYCLONE METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cyclone Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Melissa Kate Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Terry Donnelly Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Paul Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Antony William Paul Sage Executive Director
William Scott Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYCLONE METALS LIMITED0.00%14
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.80%167 358
RIO TINTO PLC9.71%120 791
GLENCORE PLC7.28%71 335
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.16%54 660
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.47%33 342