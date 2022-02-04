Cyclone Metals : Application for quotation of securities - CLE
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CYCLONE METALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday February 04, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
CLE
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
151,111,110
04/02/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CYCLONE METALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
71095047920
1.3
ASX issuer code
CLE
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
4/2/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
15-Dec-2021 11:04
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
CLE
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
4/2/2022
ASX +security code and description
CLE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
151,111,110
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00450000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
