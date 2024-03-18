The city of Chelm has selected Polsat Plus Group and ZE PAK as the supplier of 26 zero-emission, environmentally friendly NesoBus hydrogen buses, following a tender. The delivery of the buses will to take place in 3 tranches and finally end on October 30, 2025. This is the third major order of NesoBuses after Rybnik and Gdansk.

As part of the tender announced by Chelm City Hall, a joint company of Polsat Plus Group and ZE PAK - PCE Polski Autobus Wodorowy - submitted a bid that was considered the most favorable.

The Chelm City Hall received funding obtained from the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management for about PLN 100.4 million. The ordering party intended to allocate for financing the order: just under PLN 112 million. The Polski Autobus Wodorowy company submitted a bid of PLN 97 million.

The buses will be delivered in stages until October 30, 2025.

NesoBus is an all-new zero-emission urban hydrogen bus manufactured in Poland. Powered by green hydrogen, it is the most eco-friendly bus for city dwellers and urban transportation. It was created by Polish designers and engineers in cooperation with partners from Europe and around the world. It is 12 m long, has up to 93 seats, including up to 37 seats, its range is about 450 km, it emits no exhaust fumes, cleans the air, and the only thing it emits is water vapor. The design of NesoBus, a Polish hydrogen bus, is created from scratch as a hydrogen bus - it is not a conversion or modification of a combustion or battery bus.

NesoBus, the Polish hydrogen bus is an electric bus - it has an electric motor. It generates electricity on the fly from refueled hydrogen using a fuel cell. It has its own "mini-electric power plant." Physically, the hydrogen from the tank combines with oxygen taken from the air and electricity is generated to power the electric motor. There is no combustion process. As a result of the combination of hydrogen and oxygen in the fuel cell, the bus emits water vapor from the exhaust pipe. This water is fully distilled.

The "Neso" hydrogen bus brand stands for "No Exhaust Emissions and Purifies" the air. The NesoBus has a range of up to 450 kilometers, refueling takes only 15 minutes. As a result, the all-environmental NesoBus does not waste many hours charging its batteries. Instead of standing and charging for many hours, it can drive all the time. The NesoBus is very efficient - it uses an average of about 8 kg of hydrogen per 100 km. The tanks have a capacity of 37.5 kg of hydrogen which allows it to travel about 450 km. In the SORT-2 test, it achieved a consumption of 5.5 kg of hydrogen per 100 km.