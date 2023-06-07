Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Amendments to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A., convened for June 29, 2023, in connection with the Shareholders' request to include certain matters in the agenda of the AGM, together with the draft resolutions

Current Report No. 19/2023

Report Date: 7 June 2023

Subject:Amendments to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A., convened for June 29, 2023, in connection with the Shareholders' request to include certain matters in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, together with the draft resolutions

In connection with the current report No. 18/2023 dated June 2, 2023 concerning the convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") for June 29, 2023 (the "Annual General Meeting" or "AGM"), the Management Board of the Company informs that on June 6, 2023 it received a letter from its Shareholders, Reddev Investments Limited with its registered seat in Cyprus ("Reddev") and TiVi Foundation with its registered seat in Liechtenstein ("TiVi"), representing jointly over one twentieth of the Company's share capital, requesting amendments to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. The request was filed on the basis of Article 401(1) of the CCC and constitutes the exercise of the Shareholders' rights.

Reddev and TiVi requested that the agenda of the AGM includes items regarding the adoption of the following resolutions:

regarding amendments to the Statutes of the Company;

regarding adoption of the consolidated text of the Company's Statutes;

regarding changes in the Supervisory Board.

In connection with the above, the Company hereby announces an amended agenda for the AGM, where the former item 17 has been renumbered to 20 and new items 17,18,19 have been added:

Opening of the Annual General Meeting. Appointment of the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting. Validation of the correctness of convening the Annual General Meeting and its ability to adopt binding resolutions. Appointment of the Ballot Committee. Adoption of the agenda. Management Board's presentation of: the Management Board's report on the Company's activities in the financial year 2022 and the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2022;

