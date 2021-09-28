Log in
    CPS   PLCFRPT00013

CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.

(CPS)
  Report
Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Announcement of the tender offer to subscribe for the sale of shares in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

09/28/2021 | 09:32am EDT
As part of the implementation of the decision of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of 27 September 2021, communicated in the current report 22/2021, Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. has announced a tender offer for the sale of shares of the Company at PLN 35.00 per share. Time schedule: Date of announcement of the Tender Offer: 28 September 2021 Commencement of the subscription period for the Shares: 18 October 2021 End of the subscription period for the Shares: 16 November 2021 until 3 pm CET Expected date of the Share purchase transactions on the WSE: 19 November 2021 Expected settlement of the Share purchase transactions: 24 November 2021 The entity intermediating in the implementation and settlement of this tender offer is: Trigon Dom Maklerski S.A.ul. Mogilska 6531-545 KrakówTelephone: + 48 22 330 11 11Fax: + 48 22 330 11 12bok@trigon.plwww.trigon.pl

Disclaimer

Cyfrowy Polsat SA published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 13:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
