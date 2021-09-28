Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Announcement of the tender offer to subscribe for the sale of shares in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

As part of the implementation of the decision of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of 27 September 2021, communicated in the current report 22/2021, Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. has announced a tender offer for the sale of shares of the Company at PLN 35.00 per share. Time schedule: Date of announcement of the Tender Offer: 28 September 2021 Commencement of the subscription period for the Shares: 18 October 2021 End of the subscription period for the Shares: 16 November 2021 until 3 pm CET Expected date of the Share purchase transactions on the WSE: 19 November 2021 Expected settlement of the Share purchase transactions: 24 November 2021 The entity intermediating in the implementation and settlement of this tender offer is: Trigon Dom Maklerski S.A.

