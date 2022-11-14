Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Brief

Churn - termination of the contract with B2C customer by means of a termination notice, collections or other activities resulting in the situation that after the termination of the contract the customer does not have any active service provided in the contract model. Churn rate presents the relation of the number of customers for whom the last service has been deactivated (by means of a termination notice as well as deactivation as a result of collection activities or other reasons) within the last 12 months to the annual average number of customers in this